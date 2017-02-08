NAU risks home winning streak vs. Montana schools

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — The Northern Arizona men’s basketball team will put its three-game home court winning streak on the line in a pair of Big Sky Conference games this week at the Walkup Skydome.

The Lumberjacks (6-18, 3-8 Big Sky) host Montana State (11-13, 6-5) on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. and Montana (11-13, 6-5) on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Thursday’s game can be seen on FOX Sports Arizona Plus and FOX Sports GO.

NAU is coming off a pair of narrow losses on the road — 91-90 in overtime at Idaho State and 86-80 at conference-leading Weber State. Senior forward Ako Kaluna poured in a season high 25 points in the Weber State loss, and senior forward Jordyn Martin had 17 points and 16 rebounds.

Sophomore guard Mike Green (12.5 points per game) leads NAU in scoring and is one of four players averaging in double figures, along with Martin (12.4), Kaluna (10.4) and sophomore Marcus DeBerry (10.1).

Montana State is led by sophomore guard Tyler Hall, whose 23.3 scoring average leads the Big Sky and is fifth in the nation. He has made 87 3-point field goals in 24 games. The Bobcats had won five in a row before suffering a 90-84 loss at Montana last week. They are 2-8 on the road this season. Last season, Montana State came into Flagstaff and emerged with a 74-72 overtime victory.