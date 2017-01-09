Navy destroyer fires warning shots at Iranian vessels in Strait of Hormuz – VIDEO: Tensions rise in the Strait of Hormuz

In the latest incident of high-seas tension between the U.S. and Iran, a Navy destroyer fired a series of warning shots at four Iranian vessels on Sunday after the Islamic Republic’s boats closed in at a high rate of speed in the Strait of Hormuz, FoxNews.com confirmed.

The USS Mahan tried to tell the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard boats to stop via radio communication, but the vessels didn’t respond to the request, prompting the destroyer to fire three warning flares, a U.S. defense official said.

IRANIAN CONFRONTATIONS WITH US NAVY INCREASE IN 2016

In addition, a Navy helicopter dropped a smoke float.

The Iranian boats approached to within 900 yards of the Mahan, which had been escorting two U.S. ships.

