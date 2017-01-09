6.8 F
Monday, January 9, 2017
Navy destroyer reportedly fires warning shots at Iranian vessels in Strait of Hormuz

In the latest incident of high-seas tension between the U.S. and Iran, a Navy destroyer reportedly fired a series of warning shots at four Iranian vessels on Sunday after the Islamic Republic’s boats closed in at a high rate of speed in the Strait of Hormuz.

The USS Mahan tried to tell the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard boats to stop via radio communication, but the vessels didn’t respond to the request, prompting the destroyer to fire three warning flares, two U.S. defense officials told Reuters.

In addition, a Navy helicopter dropped a smoke float.

The Iranian boats approached to within 900 yards of the Mahan, which had been escorting two U.S. ships, the officials told Reuters.

