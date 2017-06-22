LOOK: Photo of CNN Pundits Apparently Upset with Ossoff Loss Goes Viral

A California Navy veteran and his wife expressed disbelief at the city of Galt telling them to remove a flagpole on their property or face a fine.

The couple was informed that the second of their two flagpoles violated neighborhood code, which allows a maximum of one flagpole per property.

Ron Raeta and his wife, Sherri, said on “Fox & Friends” they were furious that someone in the neighborhood “with nothing to do” reported the violation to the city council.

Raeta recalled that he received notice to remove the flagpole on June 6, which is the anniversary of D-Day.

He said the city council tried to help, but since the code was clearly being violated, they said the flagpole would have to come down.

Raeta said he feels a sense of pride and patriotism to have the two American flags flying high in front of his house.

Sherri said the city council plans to review the code and that it would cost $4,400 to file a petition to amend the law.

