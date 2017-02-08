Navy withstands Loyola (Md) rally with a 62-59 win

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) Edward Alade and Tim Abruzzo each scored 12 points and Navy withstood a Loyola (Md) rally to beat the Greyhounds 62-59 on Wednesday night.

Andre Walker missed two 3-point attempts as did Chuck Champion in the final 11 seconds for the Greyhounds. Loyola outscored Navy 29-15 in the last 12 minutes to get back in it. The final margin was as close as Loyola could get.

Loyola’s Chuck Champion made a layup with 5:52 to play before halftime to tie it at 19. But from there, Navy (14-11, 9-4 Patriot League) outscored the Greyhounds 28-11 over the next 14 minutes. Nourse Fox stole the ball, and his ensuing layup made it 47-30 with 12:01 left to play.

Bryce Dulin scored 11 points for Navy, which shot 45 percent (21 for 47) to 38 percent (16 for 42) for Loyola (13-11, 7-6).

Jarred Jones led the Greyhounds with 20 points on 7-for-9 shooting before fouling out.

