DeAndre Jordan: NBA All-Star …. Dunk Star contestant (and hopeful winner) … lip sync master!

The Clippers center took part in Thursday night’s ‘Lip Sync Battle‘ and put forth an All-Star rendition of ‘Panda‘ by Desiigner.

Jordan faced off vs. ‘Modern Family’ star Sarah Hyland’s, who rocked The Pussycat Dolls’ ‘Don’t Cha‘

Jordan also performed ‘Kiss from a Rose‘ by Seal and was cheered on by his Clippers teammates, including Chris Paul, who busted out Snoop Dogg’s ‘Gin and Juice‘ during his own battle in July.

DJ is certainly a man of many talents.