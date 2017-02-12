NBA: Breaking Down The Three Most Dysfunctional Franchises

Breaking Down the three most dysfunctional franchises in the NBA right now

In this political time which we live in, many people are clearly frustrated with the direction of the United States. Angered by the decisions of the current administration, a large portion of the population has recently been seen in protests across the nation.

In the NBA, we are seeing fans who feel the same type of frustration with their favorite team. While I haven’t seen any large protests yet, I wouldn’t be surprised if these fans have actually thought about taking their anger to the streets.

For these fans, it’s not just the losing that has grown old. Rather, it’s also the drama on and off the court that has caused these fans to age rapidly.

Here are the three most dysfunctional franchises in the NBA right now.

Brooklyn Nets

The New York Knicks are clearly on top of the list when talking about dysfunctional teams. But we also have to include the Kings and Nets when talking about the most chaotic teams in the NBA right now.

The Nets are currently the worst team in the NBA with a 9-45 record. In fact, this team has pretty much been stuck in a rut for quite some time. But it’s not just the atrocious record that stands out when it comes to the Nets.

More from Sir Charles In Charge

What’s even more disturbing is the fact that this is one of the most irrelevant franchises in American sports. I say irrelevant because many fans actually forget that there is an NBA team in Brooklyn.

The Nets became one of the internet’s favorite memes earlier in the season when they posted a group photo which included some of their players. Even the most devout NBA fans tried to guess the names of the players in the photo, but many failed miserably.

At this point, it looks like Brooklyn natives don’t care about the Nets either. A 2016 Forbes article actually ranked Nets fans as the least engaged fans in the NBA. Heck, I wouldn’t be surprised if there are more Knicks fans in Brooklyn than Nets fans.

Can winning bring this franchise to relevance? Maybe, somewhat. But it would take a big time superstar to make the Nets relevant. Then again, it’s hard to imagine any superstar signing with the Nets anytime soon.

Well, maybe the Nets can build through draft.

Oh, wait. The Nets are on the verge of losing their No. 1 pick in 2017 to the Celtics.

Sacramento Kings

The Nets actually make me feel grateful for being a Kings’ fan. At least I can say that my team is not dead last and we have some recognizable players. Still, the Kings obviously have their own issues to deal with.

From a superstar who throws tantrums almost on a nightly basis, to an owner with very little knowledge of basketball, to a team that keeps inventing new ways to lose, Kings fans have seen it all.

The biggest difference between the Nets and the Kings is that Kings fans actually care. Meaning, it’s even more painful for Kings fans to witness chaos daily.

Do the Kings have more hope than the Nets when it comes to the future? Yes (doesn’t everybody?).

Then again, hope for Kings fans usually ends in despair.

It was only a few years ago when Kings fans found hope in Isaiah Thomas, a gift which fell on our laps with the No. 60 pick. In typical Kings’ fashion, this organization found a way to send Thomas out of town.

Now, this man who once brought hope to Kings’ land, is an MVP candidate for the Celtics. I can only imagine what the Kings can do next to set this franchise back another five years.

New York Knicks

Then we have the Knicks, who are on a whole different level when it comes to dysfunction. Where do we even start when talking about the Knicks?

Do we start with Phil Jackson’s beef with Carmelo Anthony? Jackson’s incompetency as a whole?Charles Oakley’s scuffle with Knicks’ owner James Dolan at Madison Square Garden? The team’s pathetic performance on the court?

More from Sir Charles In Charge

It’s all just so bad and the future seems so hopeless.

Even for those us who are not Knicks fans, it’s disappointing to see what’s happening in New York.

Because, at the end of the day, the NBA is more fun when the Knicks are great.

I want to see Spike Lee going crazy on the sidelines in big games. I want to see the Knicks in big games against King James. I want to see Kristaps Porzingis do his thing on the big stage.

But as long as Phil Jackson is in charge in New York, we might not see the Knicks return to relevance.

Jackson’s future will depend heavily on what happens with Carmelo Anthony before the trade deadline. Can Jackson get rid of Anthony and bring back some solid building blocks? Or are the Knicks desperate enough to throw away Anthony for a box of chocolate?

With the way this franchise operates, don’t be surprised if they choose the latter. You might as well prepare yourself for disappoint now, Knicks fans.

This article originally appeared on