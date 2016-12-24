NBA Christmas Day Scouting Report: What To Watch For

With a full slate of NBA basketball on Christmas Day, we breakdown each of the anticipated five matchups leading up to the action

How lucky are we to be able to celebrate the holidays with loved ones, while we watch the best sport in the world all day long?

The NBA on Christmas Day is becoming must-see TV whether you’re a die-hard basketball nerd, or just a clueless person who roots for the blue team.

The NBA will be on in living rooms nationwide, wherever you may be spending your holiday. Here are a handful of things from each game to watch for.

Boston Celtics @ New York Knicks – 12:00 ET ESPN

Boston, coming off an impressive win Thursday night against Indiana, is now sitting at 3rd in the Eastern Conference. All the stars come out when playing in Madison Square Garden, and the first game of the day will be no different. The Knicks are right behind the Celtics in the standings at 4th in the conference, so look for this game to have a serious playoff type feel to it.

Both teams are needing to prove to the world that they are real threats. Carmelo Anthony has been streaky so far, playing well in some games, then underracheving in the next. Look for him and Kristaps Porzingis to put on a show in the Garden.

Isaiah Thomas has been on a hot streak averaging 30 points per game in his last four games this week. With both Derrick Rose and Brandon Jennings not having an interest in guarding, look for IT4 to continue to fill it up.

Golden State Warriors @ Cleveland Cavaliers – 2:30 ET ABC

Need I say more?

The game of the day. The Finals rematch. The preview of the Finals rubber match. The most superstars in one room we will see all year long. This is our first look at the Kevin Durant lead Warriors, against LeBron and the defending champions.

Golden State is the most explosive team in the league. They’ve found new life in Javale McGee, who can surprisingly be productive in the Warriors run and gun style at center. Now with Kevin Durant being swapped with Harrison Barnes at the SF position, it will be very interesting how Cleveland will guard them.

The most important Warrior in this game is Draymond Green. Kevin Love will be guarding Draymond, which is not a great matchup for the Cavs. His ability to be physical down low, and also force Love out on the perimeter to guard the three will be something to watch.

Look for the Warriors to run a lot of pick and roll sets from the top of the key with Steph being the main ball handler. Kyrie is a liability on the perimeter guarding pick and rolls. Mix that with Draymond coming up to set the screen forcing Love to switch out on Curry. We saw this in the finals time after time.

Cleveland’s defensive rotation on dribble drives, and their close outs on the three-point line with all of Golden States shooters will be the key defensively. The LeBron vs Durant matchup is always legendary, and Kyrie getting the better of a collapsing Steph in June has Curry itching to play Uncle Drew again.

Game 8 should be one for the ages.

Chicago Bulls @ San Antonio Spurs – 5:00 ET ABC

If you love old school, fundamental, hard-nosed basketball, this is the game to tune into on Christmas Day. The Bulls are last in the league at three-pointers attempted, and three-pointers made. Rondo, Wade, and Jimmy Butler are going to the rim to score, and they don’t care if you know it. The Butler vs Leonard matchup is going to be two of the best wing defenders in the league attacking each other.

The Spurs are going to slow it down and run half court sets to perfection using incredible ball movement and making the extra pass. The sets that Popovich draws up and the veteran Spurs go out and execute is sexy basketball. A mismatch to watch out for in the game that favors the Spurs is Lamarcus Aldridge matched up with Taj Gibson. Taj doesn’t like to go out on the perimeter, and Aldridge has the ability to stretch the floor and shoot threes.

Look for San Antonio to run a lot of pick and pop sets for Aldridge, forcing Gibson to go out and contest outside jumpshots which also unclogs the middle of the lane for cutters.

Minnesota Timberwolves @ Oklahoma City Thunder – 8:00 ET ESPN

The young Twolves get a prime time Christmas Day game! The league knew what they were doing when they scheduled Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins to play on Christmas Day. The non-league pass havers will finally get their chance to watch these young stars play.

No surprise here, Russell Westbrook is the #1 guy to watch in this matchup. The triple-double machine is going up against the 26th ranked defense in the league. Minnesota allows 107.7 points per game as a defense. After abusing Ricky Rubio a few times, look for Thibs to throw Wiggins on him to try to slow him down in the second half.

KAT is a tough matchup for any center in the league with his ability to go out on the perimeter and have an isolation play for him where it’s his world. Steven Adams does not like to leave the paint and will be uncomfortable guarding a much more athletic Towns.

OKC has great length defensively with Oladipo and Jerami Grant on the wings. This could give Wiggins and LaVine some trouble getting to the basket and finishing, but the wings matchup will be a great athletic battle. Minnesota has a tendency to come out of halftime flat and let teams either back in it, or grow their lead. Look for Westbrook to take advantage of this and have a massive second half.

Los Angeles Clippers @ Los Angeles Lakers – 10:30 ET ESPN

The battle for the city. This matchup has lost some of its luster over the years, but there’s no question the rivalry is on its way back. The rebuilding Lakers are full of showtime players. D’Angelo Russell loves the spot light. Swaggy P was born to play in prime-time games. Everyone wants to see the growth of Brandon Ingram.

Even though the Lakers will be entertaining, i don’t see them being productive.

The Lakers are 29th in the league in team defense giving up 110.1 points per game. The Clippers are 5th in the league in team offense scoring 109.8 points per game. This formula doesn’t add up well if you’re a Lakers fan.

The Clippers lost Blake Griffin earlier this week due to knee surgery. He is going to be out until early to mid January, but despite the absence of Blake, the Clippers are 2-0 without him.

JJ Redick helped offensively with the scoring output going off for 27 on Tuesday nights win against Denver.

On Thursday night, they played a very good Spurs team and remained in control the entire game. Mo-Buckets had 14 points,7 boards, and 5 assists, along with Raymond Felton‘s 13 points, and Jamal Crawford‘s 11.

This game could be the most flashy of the day. Be ready for SportsCenter top 10 nominees on every possession. No matter the outcome, there will be showtime in the Staples Center.

