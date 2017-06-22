NBA Draft 2017: Start time, TV, streaming, first-round order

There has already been a major shakeup at the top of Thursday’s night NBA Draft and there possibly could be more moves once commissioner Adam Silver officially puts the Philadelphia 76ers on the clock. The Sixers, who acquired the No. 1 pick from the Boston Celtics earlier this week, are expected to select Markelle Fultz, but nothing is set in stone at this point.

Will the Lakers select hometown star Lonzo Ball with the second pick? Will the Celtics keep the No. 3 pick or package it in order to land a proven star? All that and more will be answered in a few hours. Here’s everything you need to know in order to watch the draft:

When: Thursday, June 22, 7 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

How to watch live online: WatchESPN or the WatchESPN app.

Where: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, N.Y.

First-round order

1. Philadelphia 76ers (from Celtics via Nets)

2. Los Angeles Lakers

3. Boston Celtics (from 76ers via Kings)

4. Phoenix Suns

5. Sacramento Kings (from 76ers)

6. Orlando Magic

7. Minnesota Timberwolves

8. New York Knicks

9. Dallas Mavericks

10. Sacramento Kings (from Pelicans)

11. Charlotte Hornets

12. Detroit Pistons

13. Denver Nuggets

14. Miami Heat

15. Portland Trail Blazers

16. Chicago Bulls

17. Milwaukee Bucks

18. Indiana Pacers

19. Atlanta Hawks

20. Portland Trail Blazers (from Grizzlies)

21. Oklahoma City Thunder

22. Brooklyn Nets (from Wizards)

23. Toronto Raptors (from Clippers)

24. Utah Jazz

25. Orlando Magic (from Raptors)

26. Portland Trail Blazers (from Cavs)

27. Brooklyn Nets (from Celtics)

28. Los Angeles Lakers (from Rockets)

29. San Antonio Spurs

30. Utah Jazz (from Warriors)

Second-round order

31. Atlanta Hawks (from Nets)

32. Phoenix Suns

33. Orlando Magic (from Lakers)

34. Sacramento Kings (from 76ers via Pelicans)

35. Orlando Magic

36. Philadelphia 76ers (from Knicks via Jazz and Raptors)

37. Boston Celtics (from Timberwolves via Suns)

38. Chicago Bulls (from Kings via Cavs)

39. Philadelphia 76ers (from Mavericks)

40. New Orleans Pelicans

41. Charlotte Hornets

42. Utah Jazz (from Pistons)

43. Houston Rockets (from Nuggets)

44. New York Knicks (from Bulls)

45. Houston Rockets (from Blazers)

46. Philadelphia 76ers (from Heat via Hawks)

47. Indiana Pacers

48. Milwaukee Bucks

49. Denver Nuggets (from Grizzlies via Thunder)

50. Philadelphia 76ers (from Hawks)

51. Denver Nuggets (from Thunder)

52. Washington Wizards

53. Boston Celtics (from Cavs)

54. Phoenix Suns (from Raptors)

55. Utah Jazz

56. Boston Celtics (from Clippers)

57. Brooklyn Nets (from Celtics)

58. New York Knicks (from Rockets)

59. San Antonio Spurs

60. Atlanta Hawks (from Warriors via 76ers and Jazz)