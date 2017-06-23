NBA Draft grades for all 30 teams, from the Lakers (A+) to the Bulls (F-)

The 2017 NBA Draft is in the books, and the top three were all chalk.

The Philadelphia 76ers selected Markelle Fultz No. 1, the Los Angeles Lakers followed up by taking Lonzo Ball (naturally), and the Boston Celtics got the go-to scorer they sorely needed with Duke’s Jayson Tatum.

The talent didn’t stop flowing there, however. Just as we predicted on Thursday morning, this year’s draft was a smorgasbord of goodness.

Knowing that your favorite team likely scored an impact player isn’t enough. You want instant reactions to the whole 2017 draft. More precisely, you want draft grades.

And we have good news on that front. Almost every team earned a passing grade or better on Thursday night, even those that didn’t have selections to make. The franchises that did earn poor marks did so with gusto, however.

Now, to the grades!

