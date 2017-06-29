NBA gets high grades again for race, gender hiring

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) A diversity report shows the NBA again leads professional sports in racial and gender hiring practices.

The league received an A for racial hiring and a B for gender hiring practices for the 2016-17 season. The NBA drew an overall grade of A-minus, continuing its run of A grades since the start of the 2000s.

The report card was released Thursday by The Institute for Diversity and Ethics in Sport. The report is written by Richard Lapchick, who notes that the NBA has been ”significantly ahead” of other leagues.

The NBA sets the pace, with people of color making up 30 percent of the head coaches and 45 percent of the assistants. The NBA is also the first major sports league to have three owners of color.

Report cards are also issued for the NFL, MLB, WNBA, MLS and college sports.