Milwaukee Bucks fans were dealt some crushing news on Thursday afternoon when it was announced that Jabari Parker tore his ACL and will be sidelined for the next 12 months.
More Bucks coverage from FOX Sports Wisconsin
Current and former players around the NBA sent Parker their best wishes via Twitter after hearing the unfortunate news:
Prayers up for @JabariParker Injuries are the part of the game that sucks the most.
— DWade (@DwyaneWade) February 9, 2017
Prayers up for my brother JP 🙏🏽
— John Henson (@Johnhenson31) February 9, 2017
Prayers out to my boy @JabariParker
— Sean Kilpatrick Jr (@SeanKilpatrick) February 9, 2017
Prayers for @JabariParker !
— Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) February 9, 2017
Man, prayers for a speedy recovery to both @JabariParker and my UCLA brother @ZachLaVine. Minor setback.
— Kevin Love (@kevinlove) February 9, 2017
Man my thoughts and prayers are with @JabariParker. Know you’ll come through this stronger than ever.
— Zach LaVine (@ZachLaVine) February 9, 2017
Keep your head up @JabariParker and @ZachLaVine. Prayers to you both for a speedy and healthy recovery!!!
— Tim Hardaway Jr (@T_HardJR) February 9, 2017
Damn. Feel so bad for my brother. Everything happens for a reason. @JabariParker
— Tyler Ennis (@TylerEnnis) February 9, 2017
Prayers and positivity to my lil bro @JabariParker #hewillcomebackstronger
— Will Bynum (@12Thrill) February 9, 2017
Damn, prayers up to Jabari Parker. Hate to hear about his injury, stay strong homie ✊🏽✊🏽
— Evan Turner (@thekidet) February 9, 2017