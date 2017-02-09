NBA players react to Jabari Parker&#039;s season-ending injury

By news@wgmd.com -
Milwaukee Bucks fans were dealt some crushing news on Thursday afternoon when it was announced that Jabari Parker tore his ACL and will be sidelined for the next 12 months.

Current and former players around the NBA sent Parker their best wishes via Twitter after hearing the unfortunate news:

