Milwaukee Bucks fans were dealt some crushing news on Thursday afternoon when it was announced that Jabari Parker tore his ACL and will be sidelined for the next 12 months.

Current and former players around the NBA sent Parker their best wishes via Twitter after hearing the unfortunate news:

Prayers up for @JabariParker Injuries are the part of the game that sucks the most. — DWade (@DwyaneWade) February 9, 2017

Prayers up for my brother JP 🙏🏽 — John Henson (@Johnhenson31) February 9, 2017

Prayers out to my boy @JabariParker — Sean Kilpatrick Jr (@SeanKilpatrick) February 9, 2017

Man, prayers for a speedy recovery to both @JabariParker and my UCLA brother @ZachLaVine. Minor setback. — Kevin Love (@kevinlove) February 9, 2017

Man my thoughts and prayers are with @JabariParker. Know you’ll come through this stronger than ever. — Zach LaVine (@ZachLaVine) February 9, 2017

Keep your head up @JabariParker and @ZachLaVine. Prayers to you both for a speedy and healthy recovery!!! — Tim Hardaway Jr (@T_HardJR) February 9, 2017

Damn. Feel so bad for my brother. Everything happens for a reason. @JabariParker — Tyler Ennis (@TylerEnnis) February 9, 2017

Prayers and positivity to my lil bro @JabariParker #hewillcomebackstronger — Will Bynum (@12Thrill) February 9, 2017