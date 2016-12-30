NBA power rankings: One thing you need to know about each team in 2017

What you need to know: Serge Ibaka is having a career renaissance in Orlando (and no one is paying attention).

Based strictly on the Victor Oladipo-for-Ibaka part of the exchange, the Magic won their trade with the Thunder this offseason. Ibaka is back to playing like his old self, even if Orlando doesn’t have much to show for his success. He’s one of the Magic’s best 3-point shooters, and he can play as a stretch-four or a rim-protecting five, depending on which big men coach Frank Vogel plays next to Ibaka.

The only potential downside is Aaron Gordon’s development. He’s more of a power forward than a small forward, which is the position he’s playing alongside Ibaka these days. Yet even then, Gordon’s gaining valuable time on the perimeter that could help him down the line.