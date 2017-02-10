NBA punishes four players in the wake of Suns-Grizzlies dust-up

A late-game altercation between the Grizzlies and the Suns on Wednesday has resulted in punishment from the NBA for four of the players involved.

Things happened in Memphis tonight 👀 pic.twitter.com/GT2lcxVgdm — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 9, 2017

Suns center Alex Len has been suspended one game without pay for “leaving the bench area and entering the playing court during an altercation,” the league announced on Friday in an official release. Len will serve his suspension Friday night when the Suns host the Bulls in Phoenix.

Tyler Ulis and Marquese Chriss of the Suns and Troy Daniels of the Grizzlies were each fined $15,000 for their roles in the incident.