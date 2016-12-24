NBA: Ranking The Top 5 MVPs So Far In 2016-17

The 2016-17 NBA season has been filled with incredible individual performances through the first two months but who exactly should be considered an MVP for the league?

With such a guard-heavy league, the NBA MVP race has been shifted from centers to guards the last couple of years and this year is no different. Centers aren’t getting the touches that they once did, allowing guards to really shine for their teams.

Stephen Curry has taken home the last two MVP awards, last year’s being the first unanimous MVP selection in history. Don’t expect to see a unanimous MVP again this year or anytime soon.

Fellow Warriors superstar Kevin Durant took home the award in 2014 after LeBron James won back-to-back awards 2012-13, but it seems to be the same few candidates every year. This year’s list has some very familiar faces and is not too surprising so far.

The 2016-17 MVP race will be much closer if the first few months are any indication on the rest of the season. Players are putting the team on their back and single-handedly willing their teams to victory.

Some honorable mentions that aren’t on the list so far are Steph Curry, DeMar DeRozan, Chris Paul and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Here are the top five MVP candidates through the first two months of the season.

Kevin Durant

Durant has slowly shaken the “bad guy” persona that stuck to him entering this season after joining the powerhouse Golden State Warriors. He seems to have found his groove in the free-flowing, shoot-at-will offense.

He is currently averaging 25.9 points per game, which leads the team, and is also getting it done on the defensive end. Durant leads the team with 1.5 blocks per game, which is where the Warriors needed help this season. After trading away rim protectors in the offseason, Durant has stepped in to fill some of that void for the Dubs. He isn’t just a one-way player that people thought he was in Oklahoma.

He is outshining the likes of Steph Curry and Klay Thompson this year, which some might be surprised about. We all knew they were going to be a force to be reckoned with in the Bay Area, but Curry has taken a backseat to the four-time scoring champ and has allowed Durant to shine.

Durant will prove to be key as the Warriors make another playoff push this season, providing that extra bit of scoring and length that the Warriors didn’t have last year.

If Durant can keep up these numbers and if the Warriors continue to win, which it’s hard to think they won’t, then Durant might see his name creep up in the rankings as the season moves along.

Kawhi Leonard

Leonard has been about as consistent as you can be since entering the league in 2011. He has seen his scoring numbers increase every single year and is becoming a superstar before our very eyes.

Leonard is averaging 24.3 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game this season for the 24-6 San Antonio Spurs. He is the formula to their success and the engine that drives the Spurs night in and night out.

Arguably the best two-way player on the league, Leonard prides himself on the defensive end of the ball as well. He is sixth in the NBA in steals averaging 2.0 steals per game, and is looking for a third straight Defensive Player of the Year award. With another DPOY, Leonard would be the first to win three consecutive awards since Dwight Howard did it from 2008-11.

“The Claw” is the defensive anchor for the Spurs, who are allowing the third-best opponents points per game (97.9).

Assuming he will continue to improve every year, Leonard has the chance to be the best two-way player ever. Yes, ever.

LeBron James

No surprise here seeing James on the MVP list, something that he’s been on every single year since entering the league. What makes him special this year is how consistent he’s been for the injury ridden Cleveland Cavaliers.

He is one of the most durable players the game has seen, typically only missing games for rest. He has led the Cavs to back-to-back NBA Finals, taking home the Larry O’Brien trophy last season.

The Cavs have seen forward Kevin Love missing some games due to a sore knee and sore back, and more recently, J.R. Smith missing games due to an injured thumb. Whatever team James is on, that lucky franchise seems to be in Finals contention come June. It says something about not only James’ work ethic but his influence and leadership on a team.

He is averaging 25.3 points, 8.7 assists, 7.7 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game, leading the Cavs in all four of those categories except rebounding. In other words, he does it all for the Eastern Conference powerhouse.

James, much like Leonard, is one of the best two-way players around. His ability to shoot from the perimeter and attack the rim with such ferocity makes him an incredible player. What makes him more interesting is his ability to guard 1-5, meaning he can guard every position on the floor.

His physical attributes are unparalleled in today’s NBA. He has a chance to go down as the greatest basketball player to ever play, and in some people’s minds, may already be the greatest to ever grace the hardwood.

Russell Westbrook

Possibly interchangeable with No. 1, Westbrook has straight balled out this year. What he is doing for the Oklahoma City Thunder is perhaps the greatest individual performances we’ve seen since Oscar Robertson in the 1960s.

Westbrook is on pace to average a triple-double, something that hasn’t been done since Robertson did it during the 1961-62 season.

Sitting at 31.8 points, 10.8 assists and 10.5 rebounds per game through 30 games, Westbrook is making it a point to keep his Thunder in the playoff race. After the departure of Durant, there were a lot of questions looming as to whether Westbrook was prepared to take on the burden of being “the guy” in OKC. Well, it’s safe to say he doesn’t mind the pressure.

His explosiveness and rim-shattering ability make him a joy to watch and nightmare for defenders, all at the same time. He has a tough task in Oklahoma City as they don’t have much talent outside of him.

The offseason acquisition of Victor Oladipo was huge for the Thunder and center Steven Adams is becoming a star in the league, but Westbrook still has to do more than he ever has. If the Thunder want a shot at even making the playoffs, Westbrook will have to keep up this historic run.

James Harden

Harden is interchangeable with Westbrook for the No. 1 spot depending on what you measure your MVP on. The only reason he has snuck up to No. 1 is because the Houston Rockets are 22-9, which has surprised everyone.

The Rockets were supposed to be a playoff team but barely sneak in this year. Currently sitting fourth in the loaded Western Conference, the Rockets are turning heads left and right.

Harden was moved to the point guard position in the offseason as head coach Mike D’Antoni wanted to change things up and saw his potential. This has proved to work quite well so far.

He leads the team in scoring and assists, at 27.4 points and 11.9 assists per game. Harden has embraced this new point guard role and is doing it on a winning team. His court vision has always been on display but it’s never been the forefront of his game. This year, he is able to showcase his talent because of sheer touches.

Harden, like Westbrook, has a chance to average a triple-double as he is pulling in 7.9 rebounds to go along with the rest of his stat line. If he can continue to keep up his offensive outpouring while leading the Rockets to victory, there is no doubt that Harden should win the MVP race after a disappointing last season.

Going down the stretch of the season, if Harden and Westbrook can continue their streaks, the MVP race will be a fun one to watch.

