NBA Rumors: 4 Reasons 76ers Ship Rodriguez To Cavaliers

NBA Rumors about about Cleveland Cavaliers Lebron James wanting a point guard. Sergio Rodriguez makes perfect sense.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are in win now mode. So far, they have placed other Eastern conference teams on notice by snatching long range shooting specialist Kyle Korver off the roster of competing playoff team Atlanta Hawks.

But LeBron James feels they need more, and that more means a point guard. Surprisingly, the Philadelphia 76ers may be a team to consider.

LeBron on the Cavs’ recent moves: “Still gotta get a point guard.” https://t.co/edj9SGyJyc pic.twitter.com/XjnEunzs3S — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) January 7, 2017

It seems, whatever LeBron wants, LeBrown gets. Until now, the Cavaliers appeared to be coasting into the playoffs content with what they have. But from the moment they pulled the trigger on acquiring Kyle Korver for Mo Williams, Mike Dunleavy, and a reported first round 2019 protected pick, they are in the middle of plenty of rumors and speculation.

Why Cleveland Cavaliers Target Sergio Rodriguez?

The arrival of Sergio Rodriguez to the Philadelphia 76ers was considered simply as an insurance policy for the team. But with the inability of projected starter Jerryd Bayless, he has set the NBA on fire.

I He jumped to the top five in the NBA on assists early in the season, and continues to remain strong in that regard at 6.2 assists per game.

II “El Chacho” shoots over 40 percent from the floor, and 37.4 percent from beyond the perimeter.

III On top of that, Rodriguez has improved his scoring to 9.3 points per game, putting up 11.8 points per game in the month of December 2016.

IV Rodriguez is a savvy veteran, fresh off Olympics basketball competition.

Dishing Dimes

And finally, “is one of the sweetest passers in the NBA, and he is keenly aware of the floor at almost all times. As a back up on the Cavaliers, he would be a perfect reserve to rest LeBron or Kyle Irving.

Sergio is on a one-year contract. But that did not prevent the Cavaliers in the Korver deal. Don’t look for it to be a factor in this scenario either.

And Rodriguez doesn’t wilt under pressure, or in crunch time. In the end, he’s the ideal prospect for a Cavaliers team with a very specific need for a reserve.

Why Should Philadelphia 76ers Consider Trading Sergio?

With the recent injury to Sergio Rodriguez, the Philadelphia 76ers have had to “MacGyver” a back court. For now, the team starts T.J.McConnell and rotates Nik Stauskas in to pick up minutes there. So far, it’s been working.

Sergio is on a one-year contract. If the team succeeds placing Ben Simmons at point guard, they will have Simmons, Jerryd Bayless (injured), and T.J. McConnell this year, plus any 10-day contract players they are willing to try out.

Next Season

Next season will be even more curious as the team will have Simmons, a healthier Bayless, and likely a new 2017 rookie to rotate. The team, as wonderful as his contributions have been this year, are too young to need Rodriguez’s services as a reserve, and are to far along in their process to hitch their wagon to his ox.

Ultimately, the Philadelphia 76ers committed just one year to the point guard from Real Madrid because the need was temporary. With midpoint of the season arriving soon, the team can move on past Rodriguez as Simmons and McConnell handle the lion’s share of minutes going forward.

Others Think So Too

Quentin Albertie of FanSided’s KingJamesGospel.com identified Sergio Rodriguez as a piece for the Cavaliers play-off run this season. In fact, it was this story that set off the NBA Rumors to the trade scenario.

With Simmons in as point guard, Rodriguez will come off the bench.

Rodriguez has been a great floor general for the Sixers. However, with T.J. McConnell and Jerryd Bayless as younger players with better defense and with three years left in their current contracts it’s clear he was signed as a stop-gap solution.

Add in Simmons returning, it’s unlikely he’ll be back next season.

Nonetheless, that doesn’t necessarily make him expendable. Rodriguez is a creative facilitator and finisher who is a veteran that can command the young team. Especially with Bayless out indefinitely due to injury, it’s hard to see the team putting him on the trading block.

And so, it comes down to the offer. That is the one piece that will make or break this deal. Too little and it won’t happen. Too much and the Cavaliers will walk away. So what is the FMV of a reserve PG for a season?

Korver Template

Per NBA rumors, the Cleveland Cavaliers had sought Kyle Korver since the 2014-2015 season, finally landing him in 2017. While the Philadelphia 76ers will likely not see a similar package for Rodriguez, it does serve as a template by which the teams can model a new trade package.

More from The Sixer Sense

The Cavaliers did two things with the trade that dictates terms they value in this trade scenario: They ended up at or lower in their salary cap as a result of trading, and they traded two players and a pick for one player.

Let’s see what that gives us to work with now.

Sergio Rodriguez is an $8 Million contract. To absorb that much money, the Cavaliers have only one player who is expendable enough to swap: Channing Frye. Unfortunately, he does not give the Philadelphia 76ers any help in the back court.

But Kay Felder does. Packaged with Frye, Felder gives the Cavaliers a little salary Cap relief. Frye give the 76ers another option at power forward beyond this season, patching a bump in the road with the likely exodus of Ersan Ilyasova. Finally, to sweeten the deal, the Cavaliers could add the rights to swap 1st round draft picks in both 2018 and 2020.

76ers get Channing Frye, Kay Felder, 1st rd swap rights 2018, 2020 Cavaliers get Sergio Rodriguez

In the end, what LeBron wants, LeBron gets. To do so, the Philadelphia 76ers need enough value to make this deal happen.

While this has been a challenging season in many ways, pickup up a point guard prospect for Rodriguez is not a bad way to land.

This article originally appeared on