NBA Rumors: Atlanta Hawks will entertain trade offers for Paul Millsap

The Atlanta Hawks are only 17-16 on the year. They are reportedly willing to hear trade offers from other teams for All-Star power forward Paul Millsap.

The Atlanta Hawks have not had the start to their 2016-17 NBA season as they would have liked. Atlanta has been a perennial staple in the Eastern Conference Playoffs for the last decade, but will have to battle to get a No. 6 to No. 8 seed this season.

It might be time for Atlanta to keep an open mind to trading one of its high-priced veterans. According to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, “the Hawks have begun listening to trade offers for free-agent-to-be Paul Millsap.”

Story posting soon with @WindhorstESPN: ESPN sources say the Hawks have begun listening to trade offers for free agent-to-be Paul Millsap — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) January 1, 2017

Millsap has been the best player on the Mike Budenholzer of the Hawks (2013-present) since leaving the Utah Jazz in 2013 NBA free agency. He extended his offensive game beyond the three-point line in Atlanta and is one of the most well-rounded power forwards in the NBA.

Millsap has been a three-time Eastern Conference All-Star and a second-team All-Defense player while with the Hawks. He will opt out of his three-year deal he signed with the Hawks in summer 2015 to become a free agent. Atlanta should entertain offers for their star power forward.

Millsap would be a huge get for a playoff-caliber team in need of great frontcourt play. Ideal landing spots for him would have to include the Toronto Raptors and the Golden State Warriors.

Atlanta did the same sort of feeling out the trade market when former point guard Jeff Teague and center Al Horford were in the back-end of their deals with the 2015-16 Hawks. The Hawks did trade Teague to his hometown Indiana Pacers. Horford signed a four-year deal with the Boston Celtics.

More from FanSided

This article originally appeared on