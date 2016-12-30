NBA Rumors: Houston Rockets have interest in Kosta Koufos

The Houston Rockets are in the market for a big man, and they reportedly have one in their sights.

The Houston Rockets have had a great start this season, with a 24-9 record that is third-best in the Western Conference. Center Clint Capela has been an important cog in that success, but he suffered a fracture in his left fibula earlier this month and is expected to be out another month.

The Rockets were immediately rumored to be looking to trade for a big man when Capela’s recovery timeline was reported, and now one has reportedly emerged as their primary target.

Trade rumble: Houston has made no secret of its desire to add a big man and the Kings’ Kosta Koufos, I’m told, has emerged as a prime target — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) December 30, 2016

Zach Lowe of ESPN has offered Corey Brewer as a player who may head to Sacramento in a deal for Koufos.

Koufos has played all 32 games for the Sacramento Kings so far this season, starting 28 times and averaging 5.9 points and 5.8 rebounds per game over less than 20 minutes per contest.

Multiple Kings’ players have been mentioned in trade rumors, and they particularly have a glut of big men. DeMarcus Cousins is not going to struggle for minutes, but Willie Cauley-Stein has inexplicably been used little this season (12.4 minutes per game) with Koufos in the mix for playing time.

If the Rockets had been able to bring back a healthy Donatas Motiejunas, their need for a big man would have been quelled before Capela was even injured. But a back-and-forth, mostly regarding his health and being able to take/pass a physical, eliminated that option after reports of a reunion.

Koufos may not find a lot of playing time in Houston, particularly once Capela is back at full strength. But simply getting out of Sacramento’s dysfunction may be good for him, and from the Rockets end of things Koufos is an attainable trade target.

