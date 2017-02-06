NBA Rumors: Philadelphia 76ers Winning Battle Of Wills

Since the Philadelphia 76ers ended the 2015-2016 NBA Season, every NBA team knew the 76ers would eventually need to trade a center. But as trade talks with New Orleans heats up, it is the Philadelphia 76ers who emerge from this waiting game with the advantage.

Trade talks with the Philadelphia 76ers are heating up, as we knew they would. In fact, NBA rumors are beginning to close in on a deal sought by the New Orleans Pelicans, who desperately want center Jahlil Okafor. In return, the Philadelphia 76ers are seeking a Pelicans first round draft pick.

But it’s a rapidly changing storyline. So what can we learn from a storyline where there is so little hard facts to go on?

Simply this. The Philadelphia 76ers will not hold the door open while teams sort out their best bargain basement offers. It’s a storyline that was easily anticipated. We discussed how ten teams in the NBA needed to start talking to the Philadelphia 76ers in order to improve their teams. You see, the NBA believed that the Philadelphia 76ers would be forced to take pennies on the dollar as to their valuable young players.

But as fate would have it, it was the Philadelphia 76ers who emerged with the leverage this season. Center Joel Embiid has been nothing short of fantastic, and his leadership has helped the Philadelphia 76ers define their roles. All of that translated into the Philadelphia 76ers winning games this year without trading any centers.

Jahlil Okafor may not be “the guy” in Philadelphia, but he could be “the guy” on an NBA team, if given the chance. He has a great deal of ability to score.

The Race Is On

Now NBA teams close to the playoffs must rush the analysis to determine if they should engage Philadelphia in trade talks. In fact, many are doing so right now.

One nugget I can add to Jahlil Okafor story: Multiple teams interested in him. 76ers not rushing into deal unless they get what they want. — Jeff Zillgitt (@JeffZillgitt) February 6, 2017

NBA Centers are not as plentiful as one might think. In fact, Philadelphia 76ers had periods in the team’s history where it was nearly impossible to attain a formidable center. Perhaps that is why the Philadelphia 76ers were more than happy to stockpile at the position. And since Philadelphia has four quality centers, it makes sense for NBA teams in need of a center to call Philly today.

But from the moment the Philadelphia 76ers deal the first center, the 76ers will have less incentive to deal the others. Could the team deal both Okafor and Noel this year? Yes they could. But the NBA rumors have even included Richaun Holmes. In fact, Holmes’ name may be showing up as a discounted center option for salary cap strapped NBA teams.

Mutually Beneficial

As 76ers fans have discovered, NBA Trades only happen between teams who believe they have obtained more value then they have given. That’s not an easy thing to do.

You see, early in the season, the Philadelphia 76ers were eager to turn the corner. Shedding an extra center for back court help would have been both timely and welcomed.

But now? The team is winning without Ben Simmons and with partial play from Joel Embiid. Two of the players on the team’s best lineup (T.J. McConnell and Robert Covington) were undrafted, and a third player (Nik Stauskas) was abandoned one year after being drafted. None of the trio were high on any NBA team’s list. But after this season, many may be.

But it illustrates the 76ers’ challenge. NBA teams live “in the moment” while the Philadelphia 76ers had sought tomorrow’s value. Until this season, it worked out well. Teams dumped salary upon the 76ers, and Philadelphia charged draft picks.

But now the polarity is reversed. Now NBA teams are trying to value good players on a bad team. Most have balked at the opportunity. Of the few who have entered into serious discussions, many have offered far below the 76ers asking price.

Break-Up

Until the 76ers get their hoped for value, no deal will happen. But it only takes one team to hit the mark. When that happens, the market will be set and teams will begin to line up in the hopes of not being left out.

Winter in the state of Alaska ends with a suddenly melted and sheering of ice, bucking so incredibly suddenly that the noise sounds like the clap of thunder. Melting ice begins to flow in large chunks on rivers, creeks and streams. When that happens, Alaskans know it’s “Break Up”.

So too, the likelihood of the Philadelphia 76ers have been frozen in the hesitation of other teams. But the rapid approach of that NBA deadline is an unmoving target. NBA teams know they must act, but none want to be the first and risk giving too much away.

But one team will be the first. They will get one of the 76ers centers. From that moment, the Philadelphia 76ers phones will ring non-stop.

Why?

Both Nerlens Noel and Jahlil Okafor have proven NBA talent. Whether or not NBA teams are willing to open the bid with a 1st round pick, that is likely where the bidding will end up. Whether or not the 76ers trade Okafor to the New Orleans Pelicans is no done deal as of this moment. But pressure on NBA teams will continue to mount. At some point, one team will strike a deal with the Philadelphia 76ers.

As the team learns to accept breaking up the trio of centers, it will be a short time until the rumor mill heats up once more.

