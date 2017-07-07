Lonzo Ball’s NBA debut was less than memorable.

The former UCLA star managed to score five points and dish out five assists, but committed three turnovers in 32 minutes of play.

Thanks to the solid play of Brice Johnson (23 points, seven rebounds, three blocks) and Sindarius Thornwell (26 points), the Clippers won their NBA Summer League debut over the Lakers in overtime, 96-93 on Friday in Las Vegas.

Johnson also traded Lonzo Ball to a ‘welcome to the NBA’ moment …

Pretty baller move tbh pic.twitter.com/jhqdXVyyMc — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) July 8, 2017

Can’t wait to watch these two teams in the regular season! Should be a little bit entertaining.