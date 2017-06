After being the ninth overall pick by the Bucks in the 1998 draft, Nowitzki was traded to Dallas for forward Robert Traylor, who was the sixth overall pick. Nowitzki has since been an 12-time All-Star, 2007 league MVP, and Finals MVP after leading the Mavs to their first championship in 2011.

