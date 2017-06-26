NBA trade rumors: Cavs talk trades involving George, Love; pursuing Carmelo Anthony

The NBA draft is over, and the rumor mill continues to buzz as usual—with the futures of several stars still in question.

Paul George, Kristaps Porzingis and other big names could be on the move, though the passing of the draft likely makes it more difficult to trade.

Chris Paul, Blake Griffin, Gordon Hayward and Paul Millsap are among a number of quality free agents. Don’t rule anything out.

Free agency begins on Saturday, and teams are busy making final moves before the new collective bargaining agreement goes into effect.

Here’s a look at the latest George news and rumors from around the league.

• The Cavaliers and Pacers have continued to pursue a Paul George trade, with the Nuggets as a potential third team. The discussed deal would send George to Cleveland and Kevn Love to Denver. (ESPN)

• The Dallas Maverick to decline Dirk Nowitzki’s option and sign him to a new deal. Nowitzki was set to make $25 million in last season of two-year deal. (ESPN.com)

• The Cavaliers are still in discussions with Chauncey Billups to lead Cleveland’s front office after the team parted ways with David Griffin. (Cleveland Plain Dealer)

• The Rockets, Cavaliers, Clippers, Lakers, Celtics and Wizards are among the teams that have expressed interest in Paul George. (ESPN.com)

• Pacers general manager Kevin Pritchard says he remains confident in the team’s ability to find the right Paul George trade. (Indianapolis Star)

