NBA Trade Rumors: Four Teams That Should Trade For Wilson Chandler

NBA Trade Rumors: Exploring four teams that should try to trade for the disgruntled Wilson Chandler

Despite having arguably the best year of his career, averaging 15.4 points and 6.7 rebounds on 45 percent shooting, Wilson Chandler is reportedly frustrated as he continues to play a backseat to Danilo Gallinari, Will Barton, Gary Harris and Jamal Murray.

His building frustration led to him requesting a trade. Chandler, who has only started 16 of the 47 games for the Nuggets this season, wants a more consistent starting role elsewhere. Even though he has started a handful of games over the last week, he will probably lose his spot in the starting five as soon as Gallo returns from injury.

Chandler is owed $12 million next season and has a player-option ($12.8M) for the 2018-19 season. With the rising salary cap, coupled with what Chandler brings to the table, his contract is a bargain.

Let’s explore four teams who should jump at the opportunity to trade for Wilson Chandler.

LA Clippers

Ok, let’s be real here. The chances of LA acquiring Carmelo Anthony is slim. Even though adding another All-Star to the Big 3 could raise them offensively it’s not worth giving up Jamal Crawford, Austin Rivers and Wesley Johnson. This move would gut their bench.

Instead of Carmelo, maybe Wilson Chandler? Yeah, we all know he doesn’t have Anthony’s household name nor his ability to take over a game but he’s versatile enough to thrive in different types of offenses without being the focal point.

Since the Chris Paul era begun in 2011, LA has never had a small forward average more than 12 points per game. Chandler is averaging 15.4 points with a PER of 15.21, which is higher than any of the Clippers’ small forwards in each of the last five seasons.

On the defensive side of the ball, LA has already proved that they can be elite when healthy. Chandler could elevate that defense with his ability to defend wings and small fours. With his versatility, he could even guard some guards.

The Clippers would likely have to dump some salary in any deal for Chandler, but it’d be worth it.

Oklahoma City Thunder

Oklahoma City needs scoring, and more scoring. After Russell Westbrook and Victor Oldapio, the next leading scorers are centers Enes Kanter (who is currently injured) and Steven Adams.

But on the perimeter, the next highest scorer is Joe Huestis at seven points per game. (Not Good). OKC ranks 15th in the NBA on offense, but without Westbrook they’d be at the bottom of the League. Westbrook’s usage rate is a ridiculous NBA-leading 42.3, and his asset rate ranks third all-time (57.0), so we know he gets his teammates involved. Problem is, his teammates aren’t exactly the who’s who of NBA supporting casts.

If OKC is truly committed to building a championship roster around Westbrook, trading for Wilson Chandler could be a start. Even though he won’t fill the gaping hole that Kevin Durant left behind, he’ll provide some scoring off the wing and taken some of the burden off Westbrook.

Chandler would definitely be an upgrade over Andre Roberson, and he would give OKC another 15-plus PPG scorer.

Indiana Pacers

Heading into the season, the Indiana Pacers were concerned one of the top candidates to face-off against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference Finals. Paul George was also on the short list to win the NBA’s MVP award. Now, in early February, that seems laughable.

Though George is still playing at an All-Star level, averaging nearly 23 points and sporting a PER of 19.09, his team has limped its way to a lackluster start.

It should be noted that the Pacers have won seven games in a row, so they are playing better. Even their defense, which struggled, to say the least, at the beginning of the season, has begun to turnaround.

If the Pacers move George to the shooting guard slot, that leaves a void at the small forward position. Acquiring Wilson Chandler could save that instantly. Chandler would fit right into Indiana’s system and he would bring more balance to the Pacers’ offense.

Right now, the Pacers are ranked 6th in the Eastern Conference. Trading for Chandler could help this team take another step. Perhaps they could end up competing for that spot opposite the Cavs in the ECF, the same one that every initially thought they’d be in the mix for.

Miami Heat

Before you say it, yeah, I know Miami isn’t contending anymore but they’ve played some good basketball lately winning 11 straight games.

Erik Spoelstra continues to show his ability of getting the most out of players, no matter who is on the roster. By the way, what the heck has gotten into Dion Waiters?

He averaged 21.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.6 assists during this most recent streak that culminated in Eastern Conference Player of the Week honors. To some extent, Spoelstra’s coaching is a big reason why.

With that being said, Miami is desperate for a versatile wing, especially with Justise Winslow sidelined for the remainder of the season.

Not only would Chandler start for the Heat, but he would give this team a much-needed scoring punch. He could help alleviate the scoring pressure off Goran Dragic, Hassan Whiteside and Dion Waiters.

In warm South Beach, with no stat income tax and a starting role, I’m pretty sure Wilson Chandler would love it in Miami.

