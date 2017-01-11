NBA Trade Rumors: Hassan Whiteside On The Trade Block?

NBA Trade Rumors: After an interesting tidbit from ESPN’s Zach Lowe, we explore whether the Miami Heat should trade Hassan Whiteside

The Miami Heat are 11-29 and currently would hold a top 3 pick in the 2017 NBA Draft if the season ended today. Frankly put, they’re well on their way to finishing with one of the worst records in the NBA.

By the way, this is WITH Goran Dragic still on the roster. Most believe that he’ll be gone by the time next month’s NBA Trade Deadline comes and goes. Don’t be surprised if they finish with the NBA’s worst record once he’s dealt.

The bottom line: the Heat are bad. And have not shown any signs of improving. With no clear direction, perhaps the best course of action is to blow it all up and start over – with the draft, something that Pat Riley has rarely used to rebuild.

More from Sir Charles In Charge

While the Heat will likely finish with a top 3 or 5 pick in this year’s NBA Draft, it wouldn’t hurt for Miami to try and trade off a few more of their valuable pieces for additional picks and/or young assets.

Even though most of the trade talk in Miami is centered around Dragic, there’s another name that should be talked about. Hassan Whiteside.

Whiteside might be a headache at times, but his talent can’t be denied. And if he is available on the open market, and ESPN’s Zach Lowe suggests, things could get very interesting.

[via ESPN, transcribed via CBS Sports] “Up and down the roster, literally every player…Literally no one is untouchable, not even Hassan Whiteside, by a long shot.”

There’s a big difference between a player being not untouchable to openly shopped, though. And this “report”, if that’s what we’re going to call it, doesn’t exactly suggest that Whiteside will be moved, either. That should be clear.

What it does suggest is that nothing is off the table for the Heat. And it shouldn’t be.

I’m not sure what Pat Riley’s plan for the Miami Heat over the next few years is – heck, I’m not even sure he knows – but one thing’s for sure, it won’t be easy.

And it might even include a couple steps back before real progress is made. That could mean trading Hassan Whiteside.

This article originally appeared on