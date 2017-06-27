NBA trade rumors: John Wall trying to recruit Paul George to Wizards

The NBA draft is over, and the rumor mill continues to buzz as usual—with the futures of several stars still in question.

Paul George, Kristaps Porzingis and other big names could be on the move, though the passing of the draft likely makes it more difficult to trade.

Chris Paul, Blake Griffin, Gordon Hayward and Paul Millsap are among a number of quality free agents. Don’t rule anything out.

Free agency begins on Saturday, and teams are busy making final moves before the new collective bargaining agreement goes into effect.

Here’s a look at the latest rumors from around the league.

• Washington Wizards guard John Wall is recruiting Indiana Pacers forward Paul George in hopes for a trade to the Wizards. (The Undefeated)

• The Oklahoma City Thunder expect NBA MVP Russell Westbrook to be offered at five-year extension at the start of free agency. (ESPN.com)

• Wizards have extended qualifying offers to Otto Porter Jr. and Bojan Bogdanovic. Porter’s offer is $7.7 million with $4.6 million being offered to Bogdanovic. (Washington Post)

• The Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers expected to make a “hard push” to sign JJ Redick. (The Ringer)

