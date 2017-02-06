NBA Trade Rumors: LeBron Pushing Front Office to Trade For Carmelo Anthony

NBA Trade Rumors: According to a report, LeBron James is pushing the Cleveland Cavaliers front office to trade for Carmelo Anthony

There’s a common thought in the general NBA public that LeBron James is the mastermind behind the Cleveland Cavaliers. Not only is he the biggest reason why they’re relevant and the defending NBA Champions on the court, but that he’s also pulling the strings behind the curtains – calling the shots in the front office.

However, whether you believe that premise or not, we’re going to find out if it’s true over the next few weeks.

According to the New York Daily News, LeBron James is pushing the Cleveland Cavaliers front office to make a move for Carmelo Anthony, even if that means trading Kevin Love. Question is, does he hold enough power in order to override a front office that has already said they don’t want to move Love?

[via New York Daily News] According to a league source, LeBron is the one pushing the Cleveland Cavaliers front office to acquire Carmelo even if it means trading Kevin Love, which is something Cavs management is opposed to doing. Jackson is hoping to move Anthony prior to the Feb. 23 trading deadline and one player the Knicks have targeted is Love, who had 23 points with 16 rebounds in Cleveland’s win over the Knicks last Saturday. Any deal for Anthony would require the Knicks’ leading scorer to waive his no-trade clause and the consensus is that Anthony would agree to play for the defending champs and his long-time friend LeBron.

LeBron and Anthony are close friends, and that’s been well-documented. So this report would actually fall in line with general thought. I mean, LeBron has already played with Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh; why wouldn’t he want to play with Anthony, as he goes for ring No. 4?

Interestingly, other reports have surfaced that Chris Paul is doing a similar thing – applying pressure to make a move for Melo – with the LA Clippers. Melo and CP3 are also good friends.

Needless to say, it’s going to be one interesting NBA Trade Deadline. Could this end up turning into a lobbying battle between Paul and James?

