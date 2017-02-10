NBA Trade Rumors: More Big Names Recently Added To Block Before Deadline

More big names continue to find their way into the latest NBA trade rumors as the 2017 deadline lingers less than two weeks down the road.

The madness that is the NBA trade rumors season began weeks ago and hasn’t slowed one bit. I’ve already taken a look at a few big names who were recently mentioned as potential trade chips, and now I’ve got a new batch for you to sift through.

As we get closer and closer to the Feb. 23 trade deadline, there are sure to be more and more names finding their way into discussions. It’s obviously unclear which players mentioned are truly on the block unless you’re a member of an NBA front office.

So for us everyday folks, all we can do is listen and speculate.

That’s part of the beauty of the NBA trade deadline, though. For a few weeks, we get to imagine some of the league’s top talents playing in different jerseys.

We get to imagine what Jimmy Butler playing for the Boston Celtics would look like. Or what type of damage Carmelo Anthony could do in the Los Angeles Clippers’ starting lineup.

Unfortunately, it’s not often many of these NBA trade rumors come to fruition. Still, it’s all worth keeping track of as we inch closer to the big day. So without further ado, let’s take a quick look at five more big-name players who have recently found their way into the latest NBA trade rumors.

Jrue Holiday, PG, New Orleans Pelicans

For the last few days, the Pelicans and Philadelphia 76ers have been caught in trade talks. At first, it appeared the deal, centered around Jahlil Okafor, would send Alexis Ajinca and draft considerations to Philadelphia.

Now, however, the deal appears to have shifted towards Jrue Holiday as the 76ers’ compensation. At least, according to RealGM’s Keith Smith, that appears to be the case.

Holiday starred in Philadelphia for the first four years of his NBA career. Now, it appears the 76ers wouldn’t mind a reunion with their former playmaking point guard. The only problem here is getting the Pelicans to part ways with one of their only reliable scorers outside of Anthony Davis.

On one side of the argument, New Orleans can’t afford to essentially throw in the towel by trading away Holiday. On the other side, he’s a free agent this upcoming offseason and may not return.

If that’s the case, the Pelicans would be wise to at least get something in return for him before he simply walks away.

Who knows if anything will come of this rumor. Maybe Holiday will remain an option for the 76ers, or maybe the Pelicans will convince Philly to take Ajinca instead. I guess we’ll find out between now and Feb. 23.

Darren Collison, PG, Sacramento Kings

At this point in the season, I feel like just about every Kings player has been mentioned as being on the block. However, with upper management stiffening on their stance that DeMarcus Cousins isn’t going anywhere, it’s understandable that the attention has turned to other names.

One Sacramento player who has recently found his way onto the block is Darren Collison. While not exactly the biggest of big names, we’ve seen some serious potential from the athletic point guard in the past.

According to Basketball Insiders’ Steve Kyler, there’s a “growing sense” that the Kings could deal Collison before the deadline. Kyler also mentions Kosta Koufos as a potential trade chip, but it appears Collison is the more likely (and appealing) option to be sent packing at this point.

Collison has been rather inconsistent as of late, but still offers plenty of value as Sacramento’s starting point guard. Especially for a team looking for guard depth and some three-point shooting, the eight-year NBA veteran seems like a reasonable target.

It’s not like it would cost too much to acquire his services at this point.

Chances are the Kings make some sort of move before the trade deadline. With Cousins likely staying put, Collison seems like a logical option to be the guy who gets dealt.

Elfrid Payton, PG, Orlando Magic

One of the teams most often mentioned by the rumor mill this season has been the Orlando Magic. They’ve been looking to move Serge Ibaka after a poor start to his time with the team, and were recently mentioned as willing to part with several other pieces, according to Kyler.

However, it’s flown a bit under the radar that young point guard Elfrid Payton also appears to be available. According to Sporting News’ Sean Deveney, Payton “could be had, too.”

Even before Frank Vogel landed with the Magic, Payton was seen as a potential trade chip for Orlando. Now with Vogel at the helm, it appears more likely than ever that the former first-round pick is moved.

Although Payton has shown significant progress during his three seasons in the NBA, the former No. 10 overall selection hasn’t quite lived up to the billing. However, a change of scenery may help him unlock the potential that landed him so high in the draft in the first place.

Payton’s third year got off to a rocky start, but has since gotten back on track. If he can keep his arrow pointing upward, the Magic may just convince some team to take the UL-Lafayette product off their hands before the deadline.

Reggie Jackson, PG, Detroit Pistons

OK, so Reggie Jackson isn’t exactly new to the trading block. However, since the Pistons were rumored to be mulling a Jackson-Ricky Rubio swap in mid-January, we haven’t heard much about Detroit’s point guard.

Well now he’s back in the headlines. The latest news is that the Pelicans considered putting together a trade package for Jackson after their aforementioned discussions with the 76ers (via Sports Illustrated’s Jake Fischer).

Maybe as a way of making up for the loss of Holiday in a potential deal for Okafor?

The addition of Jackson would give the Pelicans another exciting offensive weapon to complement Davis. However, he’s not exactly known for his defensive prowess, which would continue to hold back this underwhelming New Orleans club.

So essentially it comes down to what do the Pelicans want out of their point guard? Holiday offers more defensive ability, while Jackson is more of a scoring threat. Then again, it may not matter if New Orleans can’t find a way to reunite Holiday with the 76ers before the deadline.

Even then, he’s in a contract year and may not be retained this upcoming offseason.

If the Pelicans are truly invested in adding some star-caliber talent outside of Davis and Buddy Hield, making a trade for Jackson wouldn’t be the worst idea.

Paul George, SF, Indiana Pacers

Now here’s a mild surprise for you. As it turns out, there is at least one team pursuing Paul George–and apparently not being scoffed at.

According to the Vertical’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Celtics have made attempts at both the Chicago Bulls’ Jimmy Butler and Pacers’ Paul George. In fact, his words were they’re more interested in “continuing to pursuit” the two instead of targeting Carmelo.

That would make a lot of sense for the Celtics, for a number of reasons. As Wojnarowski points out, Butler and George are younger, more well-rounded options than Anthony.

The New York Knicks’ star is a tremendous scorer, but doesn’t offer nearly as much value on defense and will be 33 this offseason.

Obviously the biggest issue here is whether or not the Pacers are even interested in parting with George. However, we must keep in mind Boston does have a number of draft picks to dangle, including the Brooklyn Nets’ pick that’ll likely end up being No. 1 overall in 2017.

As great as George is, that pick (and some added value) could convince Indiana to make a move.

I wouldn’t expect too much to come of this. However, if the Celtics do end up offering that Nets pick, it seems safe to assume the Pacers would at least entertain the idea of parting with George. Wojnarowski didn’t say it wasn’t an option, so I’m assuming the door is slightly ajar.

More from Hoops Habit

This article originally appeared on