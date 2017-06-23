NBA trade rumors: Mulitple teams remain in pursuit of Paul George

The NBA draft is over, and the rumor mill continues to buzz as usual, particularly near the top of the draft, where there are multiple scenarios in play.

Boston traded the No. 1 pick to Philadelphia, who will likely take Markelle Fultz. Los Angeles is expected to take Lonzo Ball second. Paul George, Kristaps Porzingis and other big names could be on the move. There’s plenty going on.

Free agency begins July 1, and teams are busy making last-minute moves before the new collective bargaining agreement takes place.

Here’s a look at the latest news and rumors from around the league,

• The Rockets, Cavaliers, Clippers, Lakers, Celtics and Wizards are among the teams that have expressed interest in Paul George. (ESPN.com)

• Clippers executive Lawrence Frank says DeAndre Jordan was never on the trading block, despite reports suggesting otherwise (Bill Oran, Orange Country Register)

• North Carolina guard Isaiah Hicks signing with the Los Angeles Clippers (David Aldridge, TNT)

• Notre Dame forward V.J. Beachem signing with Minnesota Timberwolves (David Aldridge, TNT)

• Villanova forward Kris Jenkins going to the Washington Wizards camp. (David Aldridge, TNT)

This article originally appeared on