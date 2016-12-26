NBA Trade Rumors: PhilaDEALphia 2016 Trade Holiday Anthology

The Philadelphia 76ers relationship with center Nerlens Noel has devolved from “what might we get in exchange?” down to “just make the pain go away!”. As NBA Trade Rumors abound, might there be relief coming soon?

Nerlens Noel may be a young center in the NBA with question marks, but he is a bona fide defensive force to be reckoned with at the rim. No matter what the drama undercurrents going on among the Philadelphia 76ers executives, coaches, and players, the value of Nerlens Noel is real, and it’s spectacular.

If any deal was imminent, it would already be history. So far, scouting reports from NBA teams have not been impressed with Noel’s conduct. In fact, per Adrian Wojnarowski from a recent podcast the Vertical, they discussed the matter. Adrian Wojnarowski on The Vertical Podcast with Woj:

Nerlens Noel in Philly, the research teams have done on him is not good. They don’t get good reports back on their intel, how he’s carried himself there, of his habits. It’s not a great return. So, there are teams willing to do deal and bring him in, but they don’t want to give up much.

Noel wants a new contract. So Let’s play Santa Claus for the young man, or men if a team seeks Jahlil Okafor insteads, and go down our list…

But to make it interesting, gauging interest of an NBA team in either center will be graded in three categories: Fit, Interest, Public Sentiment. To make it easy to gauge, each category will be graded as: Cold, Cool, Neutral, Warm, or Hot. Since the NBA is typically run from bottom to top, let’s reverse this order. I mean, after all, the least value will likely come from the teams which are already on track for a championship, and are least likely to wow anyone with offers of draft picks due to the order of their picks.

Let’s see how this goes, shall we?

Golden State Warriors

30 Golden State Warriors The Golden State Warriors are probably the least likely team to get too heavily involved in bidding for the services of Nerlens Noel, and that is a true shame for their organization. You see, Noel fits their squad perfectly. With the offense gelling at the perimeter in the likes of Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, and Klay Thompson, he would be an ideal pair with power forward Draymond Green. The only chink in the armor of the Golden State Warriors is rim protection defense. The hands down wheelhouse of Nerlens Noel is… wait for it…. rim protection defense. With the Warriors taking on the hottest free agent Kevin Durant this season, the ultimate coup would be for those same warriors to snare the NBA’s hottest prospect Nerlens Noel from the jaws of the NBA hopefuls. Warriors fans know this and are all over the hope for a move. Fit: HOT

Interest: COOL

Public Sentiment: HOT

Current Likelihood of Trade for Nerlens Noel? COOL

29 San Antonio Spurs The San Antonio Spurs are a perennial powerhouse. As such, the Spurs are rather successful at identifying undervalued talent and making optimal use of that talent in their system. In that light, the Spurs would welcome the chance to engage Nerlens Noel as a restoration project. The fit would seem to pass the eye test as well, as Philadelphia 76ers head coach Brett Brown was once mentored by the Spurs own coach Gregg Popovich. The teams’ philosophies are very similar.

But the Spurs are not lacking at center with the likes of Pau Gasol doing his thing. Noel would be a great understudy with the Spurs, and would be more than enough talent to step up when his turn came. But Noel’s impatience with the 76ers would not suit the Spurs at all. Keep this one in mind, as public sentiment is wildly in favor of the scenario.

Fit: HOT

Interest: COOL

Public Sentiment: HOT

Current Likelihood of Trade for Nerlens Noel? Neutral

Cleveland Cavaliers

28 Cleveland Cavaliers For a returning NBA champion team, the Cleveland Cavaliers have been very linked to the Philadelphia 76ers in trade rumors, particularly in the area of Nerlens Noel. You see, the Cavaliers are a well balanced team. Very much like the Golden State Warriors, the Cavaliers have plenty of offense from the likes of LeBron James, Kyle Irving, and Kevin Love. In fact, the team would prefer to have Nerlens Noel do what he does best: protect the rim. Currently, the team relies upon 6-foot-9 Tristan Thompson, knowing that there are better options in the NBA. Noel stands atop that list. And Noel brings a solid repertoire of defense and versatility which would not only help the Cavaliers overall, but would certainly help neutralize some of the small ball antics of the Warriors. Fit: HOT

Interest: WARM

Public Sentiment: WARM

Current Likelihood of Trade for Nerlens Noel? WARM

Los Angeles Clippers

27 Los Angeles Clippers The Los Angeles Clippers have spent the past twelve months fending off other teams from poaching their players, and for their quick start to the 2016-2017 season, there are few who could argue against this strategy. But time waits for no team, and in the NBA you are either competing for a championship or you are building the team who can win one. The Clippers are doing neither, but have convinced everyone they are doing both. This season may change all that. Star power forward Blake Griffin has fallen to injury again. In the past four years, Griffin has played 80,67,35, and now is 26 of 29 games with a knee surgery coming up. Eventually, the Clippers will need to make a decision about their top player. Meanwhile, the team has Chris Paul, J.J. Reddick, Jamal Crawford, and DeAndre Jordan. Fit: Warm

Interest: Cool

Public Sentiment: WARM

Current Likelihood of Trade for Nerlens Noel? COLD

Houston Rockets

26 Houston Rockets The Houston Rockets are a vastly improved NBA team, and they are doing it from the additions of Eric Gordon and Ryan Anderson, both from the New Orleans Pelicans. Surprisingly enough, the team is actually playing far superior this season despite the loss to free agency of star center Dwight Howard. The addition of head coach Mike D’Antoni has truly supercharged the team’s already high end offense. Moving shooting guard James Harden to a point guard role has been incredibly effective so far this season. While D’Antoni would be very familiar with the play of Noel, I don’t see Noel’s name on any short list of players sought this year or in the off-season. Clint Capela is a good fit for the Rockets Fit: Neutral

Interest: COLD

Public Sentiment: Cold

Current Likelihood of Trade for Nerlens Noel? COLD

Toronto Raptors

25 Toronto Raptors The Toronto Raptors are a playoff caliber NBA team but have been incessantly linked to the Philadelphia 76ers and to Nerlens Noel in particular. You see, the Raptors are in a closely contested battle for the NBA Atlantic division with their rival Boston Celtics. When the Boston Celtics expressed interest in Nerlens Noel, the Raptors did as well. The association is strengthened by the fact that current president Bryan Colangelo was once the general manager for the Raptors. Even the major news outlets like Sports Illustrated, ESPN, Fox Spots, and more have named the Toronto Raptors as a team very much interested in obtaining Nerlens Noel. A deal would surprise noone. But the absence of traction is truly the surprise. Fit: Hot

Interest: Warm/Hot

Public Sentiment: Warm

Current Likelihood of Trade for Nerlens Noel? WARM

Utah Jazz

24 Utah Jazz The Utah Jazz value team defense. Perhaps that is why the team sits atop the NBA in stingiest defense in the NBA. While the fit for Noel as a defensive specialist on a team that values defense is a theoretical fit, the reality is that this will likely not happen. The Utah Jazz has three year veteran Rudy Gobert who is doing a fine job at center for the Jazz. Even moreso, Gobert and Noel were in the same place as far as their contracts. However, the Jazz re-signed Gobert through 2021. In short, Gobert got the contract Noel is looking for.

Fit: Warm

Interest: Cold

Public Sentiment: Cold

Current Likelihood of Trade for Nerlens Noel? COLD

Memphis Grizzlies

23 Memphis Grizzlies The Memphis Grizzlies are a team that seldom comes up linked to the Philadelphia 76ers when talking about possible trades for the center surplus. That’s because the Grizzlies are already sitting pretty behind the play of center Marc Gasol. Behind Gasol, and demoted to a reserve role, is power forward Zach Randolph. In the end, it’s the Grizzlies who are likely trying to deal their excess to the same teams shopping for Noel from Philadelphia.

Fit: Cool

Interest: Cold

Public Sentiment: Cold

Current Likelihood of Trade for Nerlens Noel? COLD

Boston Celtics

22 Boston Celtics The Boston Celtics have been linked to one of the Philadelphia 76ers surplus centers since the trade deadline of the 2015-2016 season. In the words of Celtics president Danny Ainge: “I can’t tell you the team or the name, but it was very close. It was something we had been deliberating on for two days straight,” said Ainge. “We were wrapping ourselves around a big package to do a deal, and at the very last minute … they did not want to do it, they backed out.”

The other team is now very much thought to be the Philadelphia 76ers, and the reason the 76ers backed out is now thought to be Jerry Colangelo – who did not want the team to make any major moves before his son, Bryan Colangelo, arrived.

C’est Le Vie.

The fact that the team, and particularly, the Colangelos, left Ainge waiting at the altar explains the sudden low balling from the Celtics organization after the fact. However, the Celtics disappointed in the 2016 NBA Draft as well. Many had higher expectations than the team delivered, despite holding a myriad of draft selections in the 2016 NBA Draft. For now, the Celtics have Al Horford in the role at center. But they know all too well how the team can struggle without a solid post presence. Noel gives them insurance. Will they take it? Only if Ainge swallows his pride and delivers a fair market offer for Noel before the Raptors do so. Fit: Hot

Interest: Warm

Public Sentiment: Hot

Current Likelihood of Trade for Nerlens Noel? WARM

Oklahoma City Thunder

21 Oklahoma City What can you make of the Oklahoma City Thunder? If you say they are a veteran team on a playoff run, you are puzzled by the presence of rookie power forward Damontas Sabonis starting each game, and trading for Philadelphia 76ers small forward Jerami Grant. If you say they are a team on the rebuild after losing small forward Kevin Durant to free agency, you look at the team’s leader, Russell Westbrook, and wonder how and when the team will pair Westbrook up with two other top tier NBA talents. It seems to take three in the NBA to win championships, if you follow the basketball analytics theory. And so, it’s tough to decipher which way the team will go. And perhaps in the end, the team does NOT know. Perhaps the challenge of a new season resides in seeing what fails in post season, and then acting to improve the team in just those areas. The Thunder is a young team with a strong veteran leader. The only true “fit” element unique to this team is the presence of former Noel teammate Jerami Grant. I cannot see that influencing this team to move to Noel. Fit: Neutral

Interest: Neutral

Public Sentiment: Neutral

Current Likelihood of Trade for Nerlens Noel? COOL

Charlotte Hornets

20 Charlotte Hornets Right now, the Charlotte Hornets appear to be on course for the NBA Playoffs. Appear, because the Charlotte Hornets are not crushing it at the moment. The team has a solid backcourt of Kemba Walker and Nicolas Batum. The only true noteworthy item for the Hornets frontcourt is the fact that they signed a very hot summer prospect in Christian Wood, who now sits idling on their bench.

The key to the Hornets success is the Hornets defense: a top ten defense powered by keeping opponents inaccurate in their shooting. That’s an ideal situation for Nerlens Noel. Unfortunately, the Hornets have 3rd year center Cody Zellar getting the quality minutes for the team. Fit: Hot

Interest: Cool

Public Sentiment: Neutral

Current Likelihood of Trade for Nerlens Noel? Cold

New York Knicks

19 New York Knicks When you think of the New York Knicks, you think of many things. You think of Carmelo Anthony, Kristaps Porzingis pair from last season. You think of the Derrick Rose blockbuster trade which sent center Robin Lopez to the Chicago Bulls.

You may even think of the five consecutive second round picks coming to the Philadelphia 76ers in the future. But you should also think about the need for a solid center on the Knicks team. The Knicks have former Bulls center Joakim Noah, but he is more liability than asset for the Knicks. And paired with the likes of Kristaps Porzingas, the team truly needs a modest offensive production from center. Should the Knicks manage to deal for Noel, the team would see a much stronger probability to advance in the playoffs, a key point with veterans like Anthony and Rose starting on this roster. And Noel gives the team a young partner to Porzingas in the front court.

The knicks have plenty of draft picks to package. Perhaps a 2017 first and a 2018 first round swap? Perhaps a 2019 first round top 10 protected?

The Knicks are definitely built to have current success, but the team needs defense and insurance. Noel delivers both. Fit: Very HOT

Interest: Warm

Public Sentiment: Warm

Current Likelihood of Trade for Nerlens Noel? WARM

Chicago Bulls

18 Chicago Bulls The Chicago Bulls have been flirting with playoff caliber play all season. Streakish play, sometimes hot, sometimes not, have left many wondering if the team can endure into the post season. This team is the opposite end of the blockbuster trade sending Derrick Rose to the Knicks. Ideally, the team hoped to build a backcourt on the fly by merging Rajon Rondo with Dwayne Wade. The front court would be Jimmy Butler, Robin Lopez and Taj Gibson. On paper, it meshes well enough to get a team into the playoffs.

On the basketball court? Not frequently enough.

Chicago is a top ten NBA defense, but just a 23rd offense. Could Nerlens Noel help? Some think so, as Noel has come up in trade rumors for declining Bulls power forward Nikola Mirotic. The Bulls may actually be more interested in Jahlil Okafor for the offensive boost Okafor would give their post game.

There is still time before the trade deadline to sort this out. But the Bulls may be feeling pressure to fix their roster now, so they may have more motivation to discuss trading with the Philadelphia 76ers. Fit: Warm

Interest: Warm/Hot

Public Sentiment: Hot

Current Likelihood of Trade for Nerlens Noel? WARM

Indiana Pacers

17 Indiana Pacers The Indiana Pacers are oh so close to the playoffs, but may fall short if their current trajectory holds true. The challenge for the Pacers so far has been trying to align NBA stars to pace alongside small forward Paul George. George is six years into the NBA, and is at his peak in terms of his career. Fortunately, the Pacers were able to wrest point guard Jeff Teague from the Atlanta Hawks. Pacers current center, Myles Turner, is completely adequate for the Pacers so far. He generates rebounds, blocks, and has a good shot to pitch in over 15 points per game.

The Pacers still need to build contributing veterans around George to have a chance at a championship, but they won’t be shopping in Philadelphia to do so. Fit: Cool

Interest: Cold

Public Sentiment: Neutral

Current Likelihood of Trade for Nerlens Noel? Cold

Atlanta Hawks

16 Atlanta Hawks The Atlanta Hawks were stripped bare in the off-season. Coming off a 48-34 season, the team had tough decisions to make at point guard (commit to Dennis Schroder or re-sign veteran Jeff Teague), re-sign veteran Al Horford or sign a center in free agency. In the end, the Hawks are a well rounded “good” team with no true superstar to carry them when competition intensifies.

In the face of losing Horford, the team was receptive to trade talks with the Philadelphia 76ers, even getting as far as nearly agreeing on a deal at the 2016 trade deadline to move then point guard Dennis Schroder to the Philadelphia 76ers for a package of Ish Smith, Nik Stauskas, JaKarr Sampson, and a 2016 first round pick (likely in the 24 or 26 range). Despite hopes the teams would deal in the off-season, the Hawks instead dealt with the Indiana Pacers. As of now, there is little interest in either team to pursue trade talks. Fit: Cool

Interest: Cold

Public Sentiment: Cool

Current Likelihood of Trade for Nerlens Noel? cold

Milwaukee Bucks

15 Milwaukee Bucks The Milwaukee Bucks fascinate me. The team is unconventional, using the “Greek Freak” Giannis Antetokounmpo to run their offense from small forward. Combined with Jabari Parker at power forward, the team is setting up for a very potent and versatile front court. Nerlens Noel would be a masterful fit on their roster.

Currently, the team is getting a majority of starts from John Henson, and the remainder from Miles Plumlee. Rounding out the chaotic center rotation is Greg Monroe. While Parker and Antetokounmpo are core players, the Bucks are scrambling to find players who could compliment their play.

The Bucks did find a true gem in the second round in shooting guard Malcolm Brogdon, whose 44.4 percent shooting from the perimeter is very impressive from the rookie. If the Bucks are in the market for a center, and they should be, packaging Brogdon and a protected first round pick ought to be enough to get the Philadelphia 76ers to the phone and talk over a trade scenario.

In the end, the Bucks may not feel the urgency to act now, and that’s okay. But they would benefit greatly from the services of Nerlens Noel. Fit: Hot

Interest: Neutral

Public Sentiment: Warm

Current Likelihood of Trade for Nerlens Noel? NEUTRAL

Detroit Pistons

14 Detroit Pistons The Detroit Pistons wasted no time in 2016 NBA Free Agency signing former Philadelphia 76ers point guard Ish Smith. In the aftermath, that appears to be the only thread tying the teams together going forward. The team has already cashed in their insurance policy, getting 21 starts out of Ish Smith this early in the season.

Right now, head coach Stan Van Gundy is trying to find that magical combination of complimentary talent, so it’s highly unlikely the team will deal and add to the confusion.

Conversely, the team is earning the label of biggest disappointment in the NBA. While the team is solid defensively (team fourth in NBA), they need help in the offense (27th in the NBA).

Nerlens Noel would be a solid contributor to this defensive skewed team. But the impact of Jahlil Okafor’s offense warrants a thought or two as well. The Pistons could package picks and players and not really hurt the team’s future, but deliver a solid scorer like Jahlil Okafor to a team that needs offense. Fit: HOT

Interest: Neutral

Public Sentiment: Warm

Current Likelihood of Trade for Nerlens Noel? WARM

Washington Wizards

13 Washington Wizards The Washington Wizards feel like a huge disappointment this season so far. After all, any team boast Bradley Beal and John Wall in the same back court, averaging a combined 45.7 points per game, ought to be in post-season conversations, right? Somehow, this Wizards team seems intent on missing the playoffs.

The team has a solid five starting lineup, and then… pfffft.

While the bench has some accuracy, both Jason Smith and Trey Burke are shooting over 40 percent from three-point range, neither player scores more than five points per game due to low playing time.

The Wizards truly need help at the center behind Marcin Gortat as well. Right now, the lack of depth on this team not only places their playoff run in jeopardy, but the team may not even make the playoffs.

Shame on the Wizards for letting that superb back court miss out. Washington can score, but it’s a shootout in each of their games. Their 106.7 points per game allowed places the team in the bottom tier in the NBA. Nerlens Noel can help that, a great deal. The Wizards could slide a low minutes prospect plus a first round pick (top 5 protected) to the Philadelphia 76ers for Noel and both teams would benefit greatly. Perhaps the teams could swap small forwards as well, Otto Porter Jr. to the Philadelphia 76ers and Hollis Thompson to the Washington Wizards? That would give the Wizards the opportuity to entrust Kelly Oubre Jr. with starts, and improve the overall bench with the versatile Thompson. The team could acquire backup point guard T.J. McConnell in the deal to address their vacuum at reserve point guard. The Wizards have plenty of reasons to pick up the phone. Are they wise enough to do so? Fit: Hot

Interest: Warm

Public Sentiment: Warm

Current Likelihood of Trade for Nerlens Noel? WARM

Portland Trail Blazers

12 Portland Trailblazers If the saying “where there is smoke, there’s fire” is true, then then phone lines between the Portland Trailblazers and the Philadelphia 76ers are molten metal and ablaze. The playoff hopes of the Trailblazers are sinking fast. Once more, a team with a backcourt of Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum averaging 49 points a game has not salvaged the season for this team so far.

Right now the team’s load at center is solely on the shoulders of Mason Plumlee. And there’s the rub. Plumlee is a good center. I’m not convinced he is strong enough in the post to compliment the Trailblazers backcourt 82 games a season. The Trailblazers committed a lot of currency to shooting guards Allen Crabbe and Evan Turner, and haven’t gotten their hoped for results. The trailblazers are loaded with backcourt prospects, sinking fast, and facing a draft upcoming and chock full of… wait for it… back court prospects.

With the surgery to Festus Ezeli’s knee not recovering as quickly as hoped for, Nerlens Noel is the ideal piece for the Trailblazers. Practically every trade pundit has declared this a “should happen”. Perhpas the Trailblazers are awaiting some try outs via the 10 day contract route before committing to trade for Noel. If any other team is interested, that gives them a window to thwart the Trailblazers and perhaps secure a playoff spot themselves. Fit: Very Hot

Interest: Hot

Public Sentiment: Very Hot

Current Likelihood of Trade for Nerlens Noel? Hot

Orlando Magic

11 Orlando Magic After the Portland Trailblazers, it’s tough to place the Orlando Magic into the same discussion for the potential to trade for a Philadelphia 76ers center down the road. after all, the team has a veteran Bismack Biyombo and Nikola Vucevic sharing duties. The Magic is another team with a solid, if not earth-shattering, starting lineup, but not much going on from the bench. The starters average nearly 30 minutes per game, but deliver just under 16 points per game as a result. That sinks the teams offense to 28th in the NBA. Defensively, this team rests in the top ten in the league.

So that begs the question, does the team need a center? If yes, should they discuss Nerlens Noel or Jahlil Okafor?

While Nerlens Noel has some offensive upside, the real firepower resides in Jahlil Okafor’s post presence. Okafor would pair nicely with veteran Serge Ibaka, and eventually with his protege Aaron Gordon. To get Okafor, the Magic has a bevy of draft picks including the 2019 first round pick from the Los Angeles Lakers. Fit: Warm

Interest: Cold

Public Sentiment: Cool

Current Likelihood of Trade for Nerlens Noel? Cool

Denver Nuggets

10 Denver Nuggets The Denver Nuggets this season, as they have in the past, are struggling. But where the Philadelphia 76ers are deep, the Denver Nuggets are thin. Where the 76ers are thin, the Nuggets are deep. So far, the two teams have done nothing to balance their wealth of talent. With the 76ers filling their point guard needs among Sergio Rodriguez, Jerryd Bayless, T.J. McConnell, and the projection of Ben Simmons, much of the impasse of previous trade talks have been removed. Now, the teams can focus on a center from the 76ers, and what it will take to get that center onto a plane bound for Denver. Denver owns two 2017 NBA first round picks (own and Memphis) plus two second round picks (Memphis and Oklahoma City). For some time, Denver fans have sought some deal to replace Kenneth Faried with Nerlens Noel, and that has gotten no traction from either team. While the Nuggets have plenty of youth and talent, most of it is concentrated at the perimeter. The Philadelphia 76ers and Denver Nuggets would have to sort through a lot of variable to arrive at a deal to benefit both teams. But if they are motivated, this deal could happen. Fit: Hot

Interest: Cool

Public Sentiment: Cool

Current Likelihood of Trade for Nerlens Noel? Cool

Sacramento Kings

9 Sacramento Kings The Sacramento Kings and Philadelphia 76ers destinies will be forever intermingled going forward. That’s a result of the 2016 blockbuster which sent players and picks to the Philadelphia 76ers as a salary dump to carve out cap space to sign Rajon Rondo for a year. You can read the haul in the links below, but the exchange has set both teams rebuilds in motion.

The Kings are a team which continues to struggle, despite the superb play of DeMarcus Cousins. Small forward Rudy Gay is a solid contributor. The Kings had a surprisingly good off-season, but much of the wealth came in the form of youth, which does not help them win many games today. The team is stuck between the rock of trying to surround NBA veterans in the prime to help him win, and a youth movement to rebuild the overal quality of the tam, but with short term damage. Instead, the team tries to do both and in effect does neither. Parking either Jahlil Okafor or Nerlens Noel instantly creates a formidable front court for the Kings. The trick is to create a package to entice the 76ers to deal a center to the Kings before the draft deadline. Fit: Hot

Interest: Warm

Public Sentiment: Warm

Current Likelihood of Trade for Nerlens Noel? Cool

Los Angeles Lakers

8 Los Angeles Lakers If the Los Angeles Lakers had selected Jahlil Okafor with the 2nd pick of the 2015 NBA Draft, the NBA would be a completely different league. D’Angelo Russell or Kristaps Porzingis would likely be playing for the Philadelphia 76ers this year. But the Lakers picked Russell, who created controversy over teammate Nick Young’s private life. The 76ers picked Jahlil Okafor, who had a promising but brief season in 2015-2016. But the Lakers remain deep in back court young talent, and the Philadelphia 76ers remain steeped in front court talent, particularly center. The Lakers continue to show signs of needing help at center. While the team has settled for Timofey Mozgov and Tarik Black to carry the load, neither is a starting caliber NBA center right now. If the Lakers were to secure Jahlil Okafor to that roster, the team would be solid for years to come. Right now, the team has plenty of young talent to send to the Philadelphia 76ers to make it happen. Fit: Hot

Interest: Warm

Public Sentiment: Hot

Current Likelihood of Trade for Nerlens Noel? WARM

New Orleans Pelicans

7 New Orleans Pelicans No team in the NBA needs one of the starting NBA centers more than the New Orleans Pelicans. Despite the incredible talent of power forward Anthony Davis, the team has struggled to improve from one year to the next.

Complicating the matter is the fact that the Houston Rockets signed on two free agents from the Pelicans: Ryan Anderson and Eric Gordon, and both are doing very well to help the Rockets and new head coach Mike D’Antoni.

That type of news does not bode well for either coaches or front office of the Pelicans.

The Pelicans are 20th in the NBA offensively, and 23rd defensively. While the team has young talent, most of it has pile up in the team’s back court.

If the team has any questions about Buddy Hield and wishes to find Davis a partner for the front court today, this is the team’s window to do so. Fit: Very Hot

Interest:Neutral

Public Sentiment: Warm

Current Likelihood of Trade for Nerlens Noel? WARM

Miami Heat

6 Miami Heat The Miami Heat managed to salvage veteran center Hassan Whiteside in the 2016 free agency market which saw the team lose a very costly PR battle with former player Dwayne Wade. The Heat has been hit by the injury bug, and like the Philadelphia 76ers has struggled to find a winning combo for the team in the interim.

Curiously, only Whiteside has started all games for the Heat this season, and it’s that nature of swapping in/out lineups which makes prolonged success so evasive. While the concept of bringing in Noel as an understudy to Whiteside sounds enviable, the Heat has far higher priorities to address this team before the trade deadline and into the off-season.

Right now this Heat team is not a playoff team, and likely will not be for several years. There really is not much for these two teams to discuss at the moment Fit: Cool

Interest: Cold

Public Sentiment: Cool

Current Likelihood of Trade for Nerlens Noel? Cold

Minnesota Timberwolves

5 Minnesota Timberwolves The least likely team to discuss trading with the Philadelphia 76ers over the Sixers center surplus is the Minnesota Timberwolves. With Karl Anthony Towns, why would they? In fact, the Minnesota Timberwolves are approximately two years ahead of a rebuild from where the 76ers are today. So why are the T’Wolves so disappointing this season? Well, new head coach Tom Thibodeau was hired in the off-season, and he brings an entirely new, and somewhat rigidly complex, scheme. But the new scheme overlays young players who are still getting their NBA wits about them. Another struggle for the team is the drop off from starters to bench on the team. Due to the disparity, the starters all accumulate well over 30 minutes per game. That fatigue hurts the team late in games. Meanwhile , the lack of play stunts the development of the bench. It’s a vicious cycle and as the season progresses, the circle will likely draw even more off center. Minnesota has holes to fill, but not likely as a result of a trade with Philadelphia. Fit:Cold

Interest: Cold

Public Sentiment: Cold

Current Likelihood of Trade for Nerlens Noel? WARM

Phoenix Suns

4 Phoenix Suns The Phoenix Suns and the Philadelphia 76ers have many reasons why a deal should have already taken place. Both the Suns and the 76ers have professional and personal relationships with the Colangelo family. That being said, there be be less inherent trust between the two teams.

The Suns have overstocked the back court and power forward, while the Philadelphia 76ers have overstocked in the front court. The Suns could use a new center option, as neither Tyson Chandler nor Alex Len feel comfortable enough to start there throughout an NBA season. The Philadelphia 76ers have three centers who could do so. And the Suns have a surplus point guard in Brandon Knight and a surplus power forward in Dragen Bender who could be packaged and avoid including any draft picks. Is this a case where it’s so obvious that both teams have missed it completely? The status quo is not fixing either team very quickly. Perhaps if they worked a deal, they would both benefit? Fit: Hot

Interest: Warm

Public Sentiment: Warm

Current Likelihood of Trade for Nerlens Noel? WARM

Brooklyn Nets

3 Brooklyn Nets The Brooklyn Nets have few draft picks, few solid prospects, and a lot of challenge ahead of them. But the Nets do have one piece of the NBA puzzle, a solid center by the name of Brook Lopez. But it’s a little better than that. The nets actually have a fairly well constructed starting lineup. But after you begin to rotate starters, and Jeremy Lin, the quality descends rapidly. To make matters far worse, the Boston Celtics profit by the demise of this Nets team. The Nets trade for Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce sent first round picks to the Celtics in the 2014, 2016, and soon to be 2018 draft. But the Celtics also have the right to swap first round picks with the Nets in 2017. That trade has crippled the Nets influx of young talent for several years. Thankfully, the Nets debut their Development league team this year in the form of the Long Island Nets. while this will eventually help the team’s sparse draft picks, the present impact is negligible. There is little to compel these teams to discuss a trade at center. The Nets have neither a compelling need at the position, nor any assets to convey to make such a deal take place. Fit: Cold

Interest: Cold

Public Sentiment: Neutral

Current Likelihood of Trade for Nerlens Noel? COLD

Dallas Mavericks

2 Dallas Mavericks The Dallas Mavericks have been a good team plagued by the untimely matter of injury to center Dirk Nowitzki. Recall this was the team that upped the ante high enough to land former Golden State Warriors player Harrison Barnes, a player very much on the radar of the Philadelphia 76ers for a number of months. But without Nowitzki, the Mavericks limped into the season and flirted with last place. For the moment, the Mavericks appear to be back on the rise, but at 9-21, there is little hope of a strong playoff run. If the team cannot see the crest of the hill by the trade deadline, it would make sense to give strong consideration towards restocking the shelves. Fit: Warm

Interest: Warm

Public Sentiment: Warm

Current Likelihood of Trade for Nerlens Noel? WARM

Philadelphia 76ers

Yes, that’s right. There is still a pulse here, and it’s getting stronger. And perhaps we have the public decrying and ranting of Nerlens Noel to thank for it. You see, NBA execs have plenty of risk in their lives each day without embracing it. That’s why the loose cannon persona of Nerlens Noel in recent weeks has chased them all away for the time being.

And that leaves just the Philadelphia 76ers and Nerlens Noel to sort this all out.

#Sixers center Nerlens Noel (left) and Joel Embiid were paired together during some of today’s practice. pic.twitter.com/7R8hqGjXzC — Keith Pompey (@PompeyOnSixers) December 22, 2016

Is this enough to turn Noel’s attention to the positive? It may very well be, and ultimately may be the end game all along. With few takers, and a market value plummeting wit the uncertainty, Noel may have forced his agent into serious talks with the Philadelphia 76ers organization. But does he fit?

Nerlens Noel thinks he & Joel Embiid will be “something to reckon with” on D if/when they play together @DaveZeitlin https://t.co/SMNlAAF0ZW — CSN Philly (@CSNPhilly) December 22, 2016

It appears that he and Joel Embiid believe that they are indeed compatible.

Wrap Up

In the end, what was once seen as manageable became unmanageable. Conversely, what appears to be unsalvageable may end up being quite salvageable. Free Agency is not the glorious cash extravaganza that many believe it to be.

Particularly not in the current state of the Nerlens Noel Philadelphia 76ers situation.

But things have a way of working out, particularly when the future is shrouded in the mist of uncertainty. The Philadelphia 76ers hold the ace up their sleeve with the NBA qualifying offer. Once that occurs, the team can and should match any reasonable NBA offer for Noel.

NBA teams are conservative, and the current “three unhappy centers” theme has encouraged virtually all teams to wait, or offer up a clear bargain basement offer. If the Philadelphia 76ers can ride this out to the trade deadline, or beyond, the offers will increase in value.

Nerlens Noel was one of the original players brought to the Philadelphia 76ers for good reason. A strong defensive rim-protector is the universal language of the NBA. In essence, Noel can “duct tape” any team’s playoff chances.

And so, we wait for the team and player to settle things down, and hope for the best. It may be that Nerlens Noel and Joel Embiid become the next version of the NBA Twin Towers.

