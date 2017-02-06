NBA Trade Rumors: Why Jahlil Okafor To The Pelicans Makes Sense

NBA Trade Rumors: The 76ers are in advanced trade talks with the Pelicans involving former Duke star Jahlil Okafor; we explore why it makes sense

The Philadelphia 76ers and New Orleans Pelicans are reportedly in advanced trade discussions centered around Jahlil Okafor.

[via CBS Philly] According to multiple media reports, the Sixers and Pelicans are discussing a trade that could alleviate the Sixers’ logjam at the center position. The Pelicans reportedly have interest in trading for former No. 3 overall pick, Jahlil Okafor.

Okafor has been the most apparent casualty of the crowded frontcourt in Philly, which also includes Joel Embiid and Nerlens Noel.

The Duke product has several DNP-coach’s decisions on the season, but his talent certainly does not warrant being regulated to zero minutes. His benching coincided with a resurgence for the team and an impressive January. It appeared that a platoon between Embiid and Noel was more effective.

The former No. 3 overall pick in 2015 went from being a National Champion at Duke, to seeing his minutes diminish on a poor 76ers team. That is not an easy transition. His confidence has taken a hit, no question.

The emergence of Joel Embiid this year has only expedited the chances of the 76ers trading Okafor. It seems like his name has been involved in trade rumors since the day he was drafted.

Why this Trade Would Make Sense

Okafor is still averaging 15 points and six rebounds per game over two seasons. He has been extremely efficient when on the court. Although sometimes seen as a liability on the defensive end, he has a unique offensive skill set that most bigs do not have.

He would pair very nicely next to Anthony Davis, and would provide the Pelicans with a center that can score in bunches on any given night. Omer Asik and Alexis Ajinca have not been the answers for the Pelicans at the starting center position. The Pelicans have often been forced to go smaller by playing Davis at the 5, and playing his former Kentucky teammate, Terrence Jones at the 4.

Okafor would take some of the offensive scoring pressure off of Davis, especially down low. This trade also makes sense for the 76ers who just simply need to get rid of Okafor. As talented and young as he is, Embiid is their center for the future. There is no use whatsoever for Okafor in Philadelphia.

The 21-year-old big man has had a rocky start to his NBA career, but this could be the fresh start that he desperately needs and deserves. Unfortunately, he was part of a crowded frontcourt. The 76ers saw him as the best overall prospect at No. 3 in 2015, despite already having plenty of bigs on their roster.

They drafted Embiid in 2014 and traded for Noel in 2013. If Embiid was never injured, there is a high chance the 76ers would never have drafted Okafor.

