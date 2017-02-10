NCAA Basketball: Madison Square Garden serves as one of the most expensive tournament tickets

Gearing up for the NCAA Basketball Tournament? Here is an early ticket preview unveiled by Vivid Seats.

With just over a month remaining until Selection Sunday, the NCAA Tournament is right around the corner. That means it’s time to save up for your postseason tournament tickets.

According to Vivid Seats, one of the fastest-growing online marketplace for sports, concert and theater tickets, NCAA Tournament interest is up significantly this season.

“We’re seeing a lot of early interest from fans for the NCAA tournament with organic search traffic up 49 percent year-over-year for Final Four ticket-related keywords on Vivid Seats site,” Marita Hudson Thomas, a spokesperson for Chicago-based Vivid Seats, said in a statement.

The sites that are generating the most interest are of course, the Final Four (with an average ticket price of $914), but also Madison Square Garden ($413), the Sprint Center ($436), SAP Center ($444) and FedEx Forum ($479).

Madison Square Garden is the most popular site for regional games (Sweet 16 and Elite Eight), as it represents 43 percent of the tickets sold to regional match-ups. It offers the lowest price of all the regional environments, but again, more tickets are being sold to that venue than any other Sweet 16/Elite Eight site.

For the first and second round, the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento serves as the most expensive ticket ($337), while Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indiana serves as the cheapest ($212) based on average cost.

These prices are likely going to fluctuate as we get closer to the event but for right now, it’s about $475 on average to attend both Final Four games (Semifinal), while it’s $425 on average to attend the National Championship. Get those tickets now because this is going to be one heck of an event with a wide open field ahead.

More from Busting Brackets

This article originally appeared on

Hoops Dynasty Recruit, Game Plan & Compete For Prizes

Play Now!