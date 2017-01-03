NCAA Basketball: Monmouth, Tennessee State stunned on a Mid-Major Monday

In addition to “Mid-Major Monday,” the Daily Wrap-Up will look forward to what should be a sensational Tuesday in NCAA basketball.

On the Busting Brackets Daily Wrap-Up, we go through the major games of the day with a few short summaries. We also provide you with articles to keep you up to date on the recent news in the college basketball world. This covers the major games of yesterday and today, as well as looking at major news stories from across the nation.

We also go through each game of major importance in our “Games to Watch” section, which includes a Game of the Day and a Bubble Watch game.

Here we go:

Recaps from Monday, January 2nd:

William & Mary Tribe 95 Hofstra Pride 93

Down by one with just 1.2 seconds on the clock, it was William & Mary’s Daniel Dixon who buried a three at the buzzer to give the Tribe a big win, moving them over the .500 mark for the season. Dixon led the Tribe with 25 points, while Omar Prewitt added 21. Four players scored in double figures for Hofstra, but it was Justin Wright-Foreman who tossed in 30 points off the bench, despite the loss.

St. Peters Peacocks 71 Monmouth Hawks 61

The Monmouth Hawks entered this game at 10-4, and were not expecting to leave as the losers in this battle. The six-point underdog, Saint Peter’s, had different plans, as they knocked off the Hawks by 10. The Peacocks shot 43.5 percent from three and got 20 points from Trevis Wyche. Micah Seaborn added 19 points for Monmouth.

Kennesaw State Owls 76 Tennessee State Tigers 73

Despite Tennessee State’s great start to the season (they’ve played a tough schedule), they cannot afford to lose games like this one. Kendrick Ray had 20 points for Kennesaw State, while Tahjere McCall dropped 25 for Tennessee State in the loss. A poor performance from three-point land (4-of-14, 28.6 percent) is what came back to bite the Tigers in the end. They missed a game-tying attempt at the buzzer.

Vermont Catamounts 82 Harvard Crimson 71

Darren Payen (21 points) and Kurt Steidl (17 points) led the way for the Catamounts, as they took a victory away from Harvard. After starting 1-5, Harvard had been on a five-game winning streak before dropping this outing to Vermont. Bryce Aiken and Chris Lewis added 16 for the Crimson.

Games to Watch on Tuesday, January 3rd:

**No. 13 Wisconsin Badgers @ No. 25 Indiana Hoosiers, 7:00 p.m. ET**: Indiana has felt the burden of some losses lately, losing back-to-back and now three straight against major conference opponents. Wisconsin, on the other hand, is riding an eight-game winning streak and looks to knock off the Hoosiers in Assembly Hall.

No. 9 North Carolina Tar Heels @ Clemson Tigers, 7:00 p.m. ET: Duke, North Carolina and Virginia might be the heavy favorites in the ACC, but they need to watch out for road games like this one. Jaron Blossomgame and Co. are 7-0 at home and could really use a marquee victory or two to solidify their place in the tournament.

Texas A&M Aggies @ No. 6 Kentucky Wildcats, 9:00 p.m. ET: Two of the stronger teams in the SEC will meet on Tuesday. It will be a tall order for the Aggies to waltz into Lexington and defeat the Wildcats. TAMU is coming off a miserable 10-point loss to Tennessee, but this might not be the place to try and turn things around.

Kansas State Wildcats @ No. 3 Kansas Jayhawks, 9:00 p.m. ET: Allen Fieldhouse is one of the toughest places to play in the country, but rival Kansas State enters this game with an 12-1 record. K-State and KU are both on win streaks, seven and 12 respectively, so one will have to come to an end Tuesday. K-State prides itself on defense this year, where they’re seventh in the nation in points allowed. The Wildcats will need to stifle the Jayhawks and their crowd.

^^No. 11 West Virginia Mountaineers @ Texas Tech Red Raiders, 9:15 p.m. ET^^: Another nice battle in the Big 12, Texas Tech has home court advantage against one of the top teams in the country in West Virginia. These are the kind of games that a bubble team can really use to boost its resume. Texas Tech has a major opportunity here.

