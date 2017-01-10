NCAA Basketball: Three top 15 match-ups headline Super Tuesday

Three top 15 match-ups headline what should be an excellent Super Tuesday of NCAA basketball.

The 2016-17 college football season was completed on Monday with a dramatic National Championship between the Clemson Tigers and Alabama Crimson Tide. Deshaun Watson carried the Tigers to victory, but now it’s time to fully switch gears to the college basketball season.

For those of you that haven’t been paying attention, this season has been dramatic. Whether it’s Frank Mason III game-winner versus Duke, or Malik Monk’s 47 point performance, or the surprising story of Baylor, the 2016-17 NCAA basketball season is just getting started.

And what better way to capture football fans’ attention than Tuesday night. There are three top 15 match-ups on the slate: One in the ACC, one in the Big East and one in the Big 12. The three best conferences in the country, the number one team in the country (for now) and the former heavy favorite to win the National Championship are all in action.

College basketball is going to capture every college sports fans’ attention for the rest of the season, so why not tip it off in excellent fashion?

With that in mind we will preview the three top 15 match-ups and also tell you about the other key showdowns to watch on this Super Tuesday. We hope you will remain with us for the rest of the season!

The Undercard

Syracuse @ Virginia Tech — 7 p.m. ET on ESPNU

The Syracuse Orange are currently on a two-game winning streak thanks to improved point guard play from John Gillon and a new rotation from head coach Jim Boeheim. However, tonight is a true test for the Orange as they travel to Blacksburg to face off against an angry Virginia Tech team.

Buzz Williams’ squad was demolished in two road games last week (North Carolina State and Florida State), but the Hokies are back in the same building that walloped Duke in two weeks ago.

Indiana @ Maryland — 9 p.m. ET on ESPN

The Indiana Hoosiers finally bounced back from a three-game losing streak on Saturday as they defeated Illinois in Bloomington. Things won’t get any easier moving forward though. On Tuesday, Tom Crean and company will have to play an upstart Maryland team in College Park.

If the Hoosiers don’t shoot the lights out of the ball, continue to play better defense and continue to limit their turnovers, this could be a long night in Maryland.

Meanwhile, Mark Turgeon’s team starts three freshman, but they still have the services of point guard Melo Trimble. The junior was absolutely sensational in the clutch moments during the non-conference portion of the schedule, and on Tuesday, he has the chance to pull out the heroics again on national television.

No. 1 Baylor @ 10. West Virginia — 7 p.m. ET on ESPN2

The Baylor Bears were awarded with their first number one ranking in the Associated Press poll in school history on Monday.

Their reward? A date with the “Press Virginia” Mountaineers in Morgantown.

The Bears are one of two undefeated teams in college hoops. They win with excellent ball movement and chemistry on offense, and with their length and athleticism on defense.

However, playing WVU on the road is a unique task. Baylor has yet to win a true road game against a quality opponent, and the pace that the Mountaineers like to play at certainly doesn’t fit their preferred style.

Bob Huggins’ team speeds up their opponents. They force turnovers. They pester your guards and limit your bigs. It’s 40 minutes of brutality, something that Baylor truly hasn’t had to experience yet this season.

Does Scott Drew’s team have a chance? Absolutely. They’re the number one team in the country for a reason. Johnathan Motley is playing out of his mind, Jo Lual-Acuil Jr. is an outstanding anchor defensively and they do have a plethora of ball handlers (Manu Lecomte, Al Freeman, Ish Wainwright, Jake Lindsey).

But the Bears have to lose at some point right? They aren’t going to sweep through Big 12 play, especially with Kansas in their way. And let’s next forget, conference road games are tough, and that’s no exception in Morgantown.

No. 15 Xavier @ No. 3 Villanova — 7 p.m. ET on FS1

Villanova had their 20-game win streak snapped against the Butler Bulldogs at Hinkle Fieldhouse. However, they were able to bounce back against the Marquette Golden Eagles at the Wells Fargo Center on Saturday evening.

Now, Villanova will have the tough task of facing off against 15th ranked Xavier at The Pavilion. The Wildcats are surely the heavy favorite, but the Musketeers are the only undefeated team in the Big East and Edmond Sumner has played outstanding basketball as of late.

Sumner is averaging 20.3 points, 6.7 assists and 5.7 rebounds in three Big East games. He dominated St. John’s on Saturday, scoring 20 points, grabbing five rebounds and dishing out seven assists.

Meanwhile, the Musketeers get senior guard Myles Davis back from a suspension. Davis missed the first 15 games of the year, so he will likely play only spot minutes tonight. However, this is still a big development for an Xavier team that was projected to be a top 10 squad with Davis in the lineup.

Regardless, Villanova has been nearly impossible to beat at home. According College Basketball Talk’s Rob Dauster, Kris Jenkins and Josh Hart have lost 14 games in their Villanova career’s, only two of those have come at home. Don’t expect that to change on Tuesday night.

No. 7 Duke @ No. 9 Florida State — 8 p.m. ET on ACC Network Extra

The game of the evening comes in the ACC, where the Coach K-less Duke Blue Devils face off against the Florida State Seminoles, who are undefeated in the ACC.

Duke is coming off a win on Saturday against Boston College in their first game without Coach K. The Blue Devils already have one loss in ACC play (to Virginia Tech on the road) and won’t have the services of Amile Jefferson (bruised foot) in his one.

That means it’s time for Harry Giles, Jayson Tatum and Marques Bolden to step forward. Florida State has size, versatility and toughness up front, so this will be a solid experience and task for Duke’s young bigs.

The Noles are undefeated in the ACC, as they have beaten Virginia on the road and crushed Virginia Tech at home. Dwayne Bacon is playing like a first round NBA Draft selection and Jonathan Isaac has played above and beyond expectations. However, the Noles don’t rely on just two players. They’re deep, athletic, good defensively and are well-coached.

This is a stiff task for Duke. And it only gets tougher considering they’re on the road without their best and most experienced big.

