NCAA imposes 2-year show cause against ex-Alabama assistant

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) The NCAA has imposed a two-year show cause penalty against former Alabama assistant coach Bo Davis for recruiting violations.

NCAA findings released Friday said Davis knowingly violated rules in a meeting with four prospects that was arranged by a booster.

The report said Davis denied the recruiting activity and booster’s involvement when asked both by the university and the NCAA enforcement staff. That ”substantially exacerbated” the seriousness of the case, the NCAA said.

The NCAA issued a public reprimand and censure for Alabama, which had already self-imposed penalties. Alabama had self-imposed a $5,000 fine, disassociated the booster and suspended Davis from a 2015 game.

Alabama fired Davis in April 2016. The show cause extends through April 13, 2019.

Davis is currently the defensive line coach for Texas-San Antonio.

—

