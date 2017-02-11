NCAA March Madness Bracket Preview: Kentucky Opens As a 3-Seed

NCAA Basketball taking a note from the College Football Playoff book, and hosting a Bracket Preview Show to list the top 16 teams at this point in the schedule.

Before the Kentucky Basketball tips it off against the Alabama Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa, the NCAA released its new selection committee top 16 seeds. The Committee listed Kentucky as a 3-seed in the East Region playing in New York.

The Louisville Cardinals as well as the overall No. 1 seed, Villanova Wildcats join Big Blue in New York. The Committee was also kind enough to include Lonzo Ball, and the UCLA Bruins as the 4-seed in the same region.

A Tough Road For Kentucky Basketball

If this is how the season plays out, Kentucky has a tough road left ahead of them. The overall top seed, as well as two of Kentucky’s 5 current losses are in the same Region.

Kentucky has some good things going for them as many Braketologists have the Wildcats in as a 4-seed. At least Cats’ fans can relish in the moment as they are getting a little more respect in terms of seeding purposes.

The Selection Committee

The idea behind the top 16 reveal is to give teams as well as fans an idea of where their team is at this point in the schedules. With conference tournaments still ready to shake things up, Kentucky looks to be in good shape to get in as a high seed. That is, barring any mental breakdowns and nonsense, losses.

If Kentucky can win out in fashion, claiming the SEC Tournament Title with convincing wins, the Wildcats could find themselves in a better position.

Hopefully this reveal can influence and motivate these young Cats into playing themselves into a better position. It’s not difficult to realize that Kentucky’s current situation, in the eyes of the NCAA Selection Committee, is not ideal for a deep tournament run.

More from Wildcat Blue Nation

This article originally appeared on

Hoops Dynasty Recruit, Game Plan & Compete For Prizes

Play Now!