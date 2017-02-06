NEW YORK (AP) UConn, Baylor, South Carolina and Mississippi State remain the projected No. 1 seeds if the NCAA women’s basketball tournament began Monday.

The four schools were also the top teams when the NCAA women’s committee provided its first snapshot of the tournament field last month. This is the second consecutive year the NCAA is unveiling the top-16 teams in order.

Following the top four seeds were Florida State, Notre Dame, Oregon State and Stanford.

Maryland, which is third in the AP Top 25 poll, ranked ninth for the second straight reveal. Washington, Texas and Duke follow the Terrapins.

Louisville, UCLA, North Carolina State and DePaul round out the 16 teams. Duke and N.C. State would be allowed to host tournament games because the women’s brackets don’t have pre-determined sites. The NCAA pulled seven championship events out of North Carolina in September that already had sites determined due to a state law that some say can lead to discrimination against LGBT people.