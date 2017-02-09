Nebraska Basketball: How To Trap A Wisconsin Badger

After beating Purdue 83-80, the Nebraska basketball team has lost two straight, including an 11 point loss at Iowa on Super Bowl Sunday. Now comes an even stiffer test in the Big Ten’s best, No. 7 Wisconsin.

Can the Huskers pull off the seemingly impossible and beat a strong Badger team? To do so, here’s how they have to get it done:

Not as Far Away as the Score Indicates

The Huskers have had an up and down season, but despite losing to Iowa 81-70 the last time out, these Cornhuskers aren't slouches. It's not that Nebraska played very poorly, but the fact that Iowa's shooting was well, good.

Alright, maybe that suggests Nebraska’s defense wasn’t so good, but this team has heart! I know, excuses, excuses.

That being said, the Big Red can’t dwell on the game, because a short memory is required if Nebraska wishes to upset the Badgers.

Fighting Spirit but a Three-Point Struggle

While Nebrasketball ultimately fell short, it showed fight. Even showing improvement from the charity stripe, shooting just over 81 percent for the game. It’s the little things, right?

Also, they stayed in a game during which sophomore Glynn Watson Jr. was hampered by a nagging groin injury throughout the night. We’ll see how effective he is Thursday night with a few days of rest.

Fine, enough with the sugarcoating, here’s the bad news.

Nebraska’s three-point shooting was weak, 15 percent to be exact and it didn’t even come close to Iowa’s 47 percent from beyond the arc. The Huskers allowed nine threes from the Hawkeyes, something Wisconsin will bury them with if they don’t get the perimeter locked down.

Oh, and the Huskers should really start hitting some threes themselves, their performances as of late won’t cut it against anybody.

McVeigh’s Coming to Play

Another good sign for the Huskers is that Jack McVeigh seems to be out of his slump. He had arguably his best game of his young career against the Hawkeyes.

McVeigh scored 16 points and added a couple of assists along with being a catalyst for most of the Husker offense. He was a big reason why Nebraska stayed in the game and after struggling through most of the season, this could be a sign that McVeigh’s shaken off the rust.

Freshman Jordy Tshimanga continues to show improvement scoring in double figures against the Hawkeyes, even though he did get in foul trouble. He’still raw, but steady progress is the name of the game.

In addition to the young fellas, Tai Webster added another 14 points. Scoring in double figures seems to be something this guy does in his sleep.

A Tall Task

With little time to blink, the Huskers will face a fierce Wisconsin team. The Badgers sport a 20-3 record and their big guy, Ethan Happ, is making a late push for Big Ten Player Of The Year — and an outside one at that.

The big guy also has good hands, as he is the Big Ten leader in steals. Happ leads the Badgers in scoring at 14.9 points per game. He’s also fourth in scoring and rebounding in the league. What can’t this guy do?

The three-headed monster that is Wisconsin’s offense consists of Bronson Koenig and Nigel Hayes, who complement their biggest piece in Happ.

Morrow’s Availability and Wisconsin’s Plan

Look for the Badgers to attack the interior of the Husker defense, especially if Ed Morrow isn’t able to return from an indefinite foot injury. Despite the win against Purdue, Nebraska hasn’t been the same without their main inside and rebounding threat. Getting Morrow back would be a huge boost. Either way, the Huskers will have their work cut out for them.

Home Court Advantage and Looking to the Past

It’s a lot to ask for from a reeling Husker team, but they do host the Badgers at the Pinnacle Bank Arena.

If Husker fans need a glimmer of hope, don’t forget that Nebraska beat Wisconsin in the Big Ten Tournament last year. Even though Nebraska does have a losing record overall, 10-13 (4-7 in conference play), they’ve played tough.

They’ve also pulled off their share of upsets this season, most recently a thriller against then-No. 20 Purdue.

I know this may have painted a rosier picture than what most Big Ten experts are predicting, but with all the negative news out there, don’t Husker fans deserve a little positivity?

The Vault should be rocking, so don’t miss the action.

Where To Catch It

Thursday, Jan 9 at 8 p.m. Central on BTN

