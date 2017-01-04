Nebraska Basketball: Resilience Defines Nebrasketball Heading into Iowa

After a loss to Gardner-Webb a few short weeks ago, the Nebraska basketball team seemed to be in disarray. However, after three straight wins and a 2-0 conference start, Nebrasketball looks to keep the momentum going against Iowa and continue to heat up.

Booming With Confidence

What a difference a couple of games make. A season that once seemed lost for the Big Red has now seen a major turnaround. With wins over two Big Ten conference powerhouses, Nebraska has righted the ship, for now.

Young Players Are Showing Up In A Big Way

With the emergence of two Husker freshmen, Jeriah Horne and Isaiah Roby, Nebraska now looks like a threat in the wide-open Big Ten. Of course, there are the mainstays in Glynn Watson, Jr. and Tai Webster who have left a heavy imprint during the last few games. That said, the significance of Horne and Roby’s contributions cannot be denied.

Never Say Die Attitude

Another difference: Nebraska has rallied on the road in two of the conference’s toughest venues. Maryland suffered only its second loss at home since joining the league.

The only other loss came versus Wisconsin last year. The Terrapins went on a 17-0 run in the second half and led the Cornhuskers 65-53 with six minutes left. Those are the last points they would score as Nebraska mounted a furious comeback to win 67-65.

Here Comes Iowa

While the start to conference play has been surprisingly good, the Huskers now face an Iowa opponent who is coming fresh off of a three-point overtime victory over Michigan. It would be foolish for Nebraska to overlook the Hawkeyes, despite their stellar play as of late.

Freshman Phenom For The Hawkeyes

In the Hawkeyes’ win over the Wolverines, freshman Jordan Bohannon emerged. He scored 17 points, adding six assists for Iowa and even earned praise from Michigan head coach John Beilein.

The Matchup

While Iowa comes in at 9-6, Nebraska only sports an 8-6 record of its own. Keep in mind that despite nearly identical records, the Huskers have played one of the toughest schedules in the country.

Iowa comes into the matchup with a 1-1 record in Big Ten play and is led by Peter Jok who scored 25 points against Michigan in their conference home opener.

The Huskers have shown grit and determination in their last two contests, beating a pair of squads with a combined record of 23-6, but the Hawkeyes are no pushover and will prove to be a tough test.

How The Huskers Can Win

If Nebraska wishes to get to 3-0 in conference play, they’ll have to get through a very scrappy team. While the Big Red has proven it can hang with the big boys this season, it’s always good to proceed with cautious optimism.

For the Huskers, it’s all about the fundamentals. They need to keep placing an emphasis on rebounding and getting good looks at the basket, something they’ve done very well the past two games. Look for Nebraska to stick with their recipe for success against Iowa.

Where To Catch The Action: Thursday, Jan. 5 at 8:00 p.m. Central on Big Ten Network

