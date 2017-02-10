Nebraska Football 2017: Six Cornhuskers Who Could Break Out

For Nebraska football fans, it’s never too early to look toward the coming season. Despite improving its overall record by three wins in 2016, the program faces mounting pressure to compete at an elite level.

In order for Nebraska to do that in 2017, some fresh faces will have to step up and produce at high — even unexpected — levels. Who could those players be?

Here is a list of three players on offense and defense who could break out and help the Huskers win a championship in 2017:

Offense

Stanley Morgan – Wide Receiver

Morgan will take on a major role in 2017 as three prolific seniors leave the receivers room. Losing Jordan Westerkamp, Brandon Reilly and Alonzo Moore will hurt, but Morgan is in prime position to break out.

The junior-to-be showed flashes of brilliance in his first two seasons, and he should get even better under the tutelage of Keith Williams. He’ll also have a true pocket passer throwing to him. As the offense shifts more towards the passing game, Morgan should feast on targets from Tanner Lee or Patrick O’Brien.

Nebraska has yet to have a 1,000-yard receiver in its history, but it could finally happen in head coach Mike Riley’s offense. The stars could align for Morgan to be that guy in 2017.

Tre Bryant – Running Back

The graduation of Terrell Newby leaves a hole at running back. The two backs most likely to supplant Newby are Tre Bryant and Devine Ozigbo. It’s hard to say who has the edge going into the spring, but Bryant was beating Ozigbo for touches toward the end of last season.

Bryant showed enough in practice to get a significant role as a true freshman, rushing for 172 yards and handling kickoff return duties. The 5-11, 200-pounder has the talent to earn the lion’s share of the carries. If he develops quickly, he could even be one of the better backs in the Big Ten by season’s end.

JD Spielman – Slot Receiver

All the excitement about super-recruit Tyjon Lindsey may have fans forgetting about a similar player who’s already on the team. Spielman has yet to see the field as a Husker, but he was named offensive scout team MVP as a freshman. The diminutive wideout is the kind of receiver Riley has had wild success with in the past.

Though senior De’Mornay Pierson-El is a similar player, his offensive impact was modest as a junior. Plus, his value as a punt returner may limit how much the coaches play him on offense. Spielman could step in and bust out as another potent weapon for the Cornhuskers.

Look for coaches to use the speedy Spielman to exploit linebackers in space and further incorporate the jet sweep.

Defense

Alex Davis – Outside Linebacker (“Cat”)

Davis has barely played for Nebraska so far in his career. He’s a breakout candidate because his skill set alone should have new defensive coordinator Bob Diaco salivating. The 6-5, 255-pounder could be a perfect fit at the “Cat” outside linebacker position. (See this link for an explanation of responsibilities in Diaco’s defense.)

Davis just started playing football as a senior in high school, but he is a great athlete. He has all the physical tools to rush the passer, stop the run and cover the pass. If he can grasp the responsibilities of the position, he’ll be terrorizing offenses on a weekly basis.

Marcus Newby – Outside Linebacker (“Dog”)

Gone is senior linebacker Michael Rose-Ivey, so Newby should assume a leadership role among the linebackers. The transition to the 3-4 may be tough for some, but it might fit Newby’s strengths perfectly.

The “Dog” outside linebacker must be able to play the run and pass. They must also rush the quarterback equally well (see explanation at the link under Davis). There may not be a linebacker on the roster more ready for that spot. Newby has been used as a situational pass rusher in the past and has also shown his skill in coverage.

Despite not getting extensive minutes his first three years, Newby may be one of Nebraska’s most important — and best — defenders in 2017.

Antonio Reed – Strong Safety

The loss of senior safety Nate Gerry will sting. The player who has the greatest ability to lessen the blow is backup Antonio Reed, who will vie to step into Gerry’s starting role as a junior. The 6-2, 220-pounder has the size and aggressiveness to be a beast in the new scheme.

The hard-hitting Reed made a name for himself on special teams and as Gerry’s primary back-up during his first two years. With an expanded role, he might just make fans forget about the stud from South Dakota.

