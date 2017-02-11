Nebraska Football Spring Camp 2017: Previewing the Quarterbacks

As the Nebraska football program prepares for spring practice, a major focus will be on the attempt to replace departed seniors as the 2017 edition of the team takes shape.

The biggest hole coach Mike Riley has to fill is at quarterback.

Tommy Armstrong had a mostly successful run of 3-plus years as the starter — and leader — and his value to the Husker program was quite evident when he went down with injuries during the 2016 season.

Without Armstrong, Nebraska was a different football team, and not in a good way. As much effort as Ryker Fyfe put in, the Huskers were overmatched late in the season and lost to Tennessee in the Music City Bowl.

Riley will have three likely options heading into the 2017 season. Here is a look at the trio most likely to compete for the starting gig:

Tanner Lee – The junior transfer from Tulane was a two-year starter for the Green Wave before coming to Lincoln and earning Scout Team Offensive MVP honors last season.

Nineteen starts in two years at the FBS level is a big deal considering his competition combines for zero. However, a TD-Interception ratio of 23:21 is troubling, triggering the memory of the Sam Keller era in 2007 when the product looked better than the final results.

Patrick O’Brien – The redshirt freshman from California came in highly touted and should benefit greatly from his season on the sidelines.

O’Brien enrolled early in 2016 and also had the benefit of participating in last year’s spring practice. Though limited, experience counts and a hot spring could turn into playing time in the fall.

Tristan Gebbia – Another of the California imports, Gebbia is one of the shining stars for the Husker 2017 recruiting class.

[embedded content]

He tossed for a gaudy 61 touchdowns during his senior year at Calabasas High School and is very familiar with his high school buddy and fellow Husker recruit Keyshawn Johnson Jr.

Prediction – O’Brien or Gebbia are going to have to have a serious spring and hope Lee struggles if they’re going to win the job.

Fair or not, there is no substitute for experience and Lee has it from his time at Tulane.

From a long-term point of view, the better choice would probably be O’Brien or Gebbia, but Riley is in a position where he must show rapid improvement and build off last season if he is going to maintain a job in Lincoln much longer.

No sense kidding anybody, the feeling here is the day I heard Nebraska hired an experienced coach of Riley’s age (turns 64 in July), I figured he’d be here for a max number of five years while he kept the seat warm until the Scott Frost era begins.

Riley got a pass in year one, and probably the benefit of the doubt in year two following a quick start and a rash of late-season injuries.

He won’t be so lucky in year three, Riley has to win now and you can’t blame him for doing what is best for his tenure, even if it holds the program back a year or two.

More from Husker Corner

This article originally appeared on