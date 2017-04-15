Nebraska spring game features surprise military reunion

By news@wgmd.com
The Nebraska spring game went through all the rituals of a traditional football game, including the coin toss. Only, this Saturday’s turned the usual into quite the emotional moment.

Army Staff Sgt. Matthew Hawke dressed in a full Huskers uniform and took the field for the coin toss. His family was there to do the toss, and one of his unsuspecting sons got to flip the coin … right after realizing who that one “player” really was.

Sgt. Hawke had been deployed in Afghanistan for 10 months and this was the first time he saw his family since his return.

