Need a ride? Uber, Lyft apps running in NY outside NYC

The Uber and Lyft ride-sharing services are up and running in upstate New York and on Long Island.

Continue Reading Below

The ride-hailing apps became available for those regions as of 12:01 a.m. Thursday under legislation approved by state lawmakers and signed into law by Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo earlier this month.

The original measure called for the services to begin upstate and on Long Island July 9, but Cuomo and the Legislature worked out a deal to push up the start to just before the busy Fourth of July holiday.

The two ride-hailing apps had been limited to picking up passengers in the Big Apple until lawmakers voted this year to permit the expansion.

Buffalo, the state’s second-largest city, had been one of the largest cities in the country without access to the ride-hailing.