Neglected dogs become best friends after rescue

After animal control officers rescued two neglected dogs in Georgia, the pair are now inseparable.

One dog was tethered to a tree with no food or water and unable to reach his crate, which was filled with water and mud, Fox 5 Atlanta reported.

Another dog was also tethered to the tree. Officers charged the dogs’ owner, Elaina Greene, with two counts of neglect, no restraint and a tether violation, Fox 5 reported.

The dogs, both males, are a black lab and a pit bull, and are now being treated for injuries and heartworm in the Gwinett County Animal Shelter. Shelter volunteers say the pair play side-by-side all day long. Due to their ongoing medical needs, they’ll be adopted out to a rescue group and will not be placed for adoption through the county.