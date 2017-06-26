Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Monday:

Nestle SA, up $3.34 to $88.17

News reports said U.S. hedge fund Third Point took a 1 percent stake in the company and will call on it to make changes including selling its stake in L’Oreal.

Arconic Inc., down $1.53 to $24.01

The metal products maker said it will stop selling one type of aluminum composite paneling after speculation that the material contributed to the spread of a deadly fire at a London apartment tower.

Pandora Media Inc., up 18 cents to $8.46

Recode reported that the internet radio service’s co-founder Tim Westergren plans to step down as CEO.

Store Capital Corp., up $2.34 to $23.11

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway is buying a 9.8 percent stake in the Scottsdale, Arizona-based real estate investment trust.

Exelon Corp., up 71 cents to $37.21

Utilities had some of the biggest gains as bond yields fell, making those stocks more attractive to investors seeking income.

Martin Marietta Materials Inc., up $3.96 to $232.23

The maker of building materials agreed to buy Bluegrass Materials for $1.6 billion in cash.

Supervalu Inc., up 9 cents to $3.03

The grocery store operator said Bruce Besanko would step down as chief financial officer.

Children’s Place Inc., up $4.55 to $101.50

The brokerage Telsey upgraded its rating on the stock to “outperform” from “market perform.”