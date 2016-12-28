Netanyahu slams Kerry's speech defending UN vote as 'unbalanced'

Israel fired back at Secretary of State John Kerry on Wednesday, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu blasting Kerry’s lengthy televised rebuke of the Middle Eastern democracy and the United States’ abstention from an anti-Israel United Nations vote last week.

Netanyahu, speaking in Jerusalem just over an hour after Kerry’s speech had ended, said the speech was “as unbalanced as the anti-Israel resolution passed last week.”

“Secretary Kerry paid lip service to the unrelenting campaign of terror that has been waged by the Palestinians against the Jewish State,” Netanyahu said.

He later added: “Israelis do not need to be lectured about the importance of peace by foreign leaders.”

Netanyahu’s office immediately slammed Kerry’s speech.

“Like the Security Council resolution that Secretary Kerry advanced in the UN, his speech tonight was skewed against Israel,” a statement said. “For over an hour, Kerry obsessively dealt with settlements and barely touched upon the root of the conflict – Palestinian opposition to a Jewish state in any boundaries.”

Netanyahu’s speech came shortly after the Israeli Attorney General’s office approved a police probe of the prime minister in two separate cases, The Times of Israel reported, citing Channel 10. A Netanyahu spokesman told Haaeretz the case was “nonsense.”

Israel’s Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon also panned Kerry’s speech.

“To coordinate anti-Israeli initiatives with the Palestinians at the U.N. and to advance a one-sided resolution against Israel in the Security Council is the opposite of supporting Israel,” Danon said. “The Obama Administration acted against Israel at the U.N. and any claim to the contrary is a distortion of reality.”

In his speech Kerry questioned Netanyahu’s commitment to Palestinian statehood. Though Netanyahu has said he believes in the two-state solution, Kerry said Netanyahu’s government is “the most right-wing in Israel’s history.”

“If the choice is one state, Israel can either be Jewish or democratic, it cannot be both, and it won’t ever really be at peace,” Kerry said.

Kerry’s speech marked the latest escalation in the drama-filled row between the U.S. and Israel that has erupted in the last days of President Obama’s administration. The extraordinary display of discord between allies — with U.S. and Israeli officials openly disparaging each other — has also pitted Obama against President-elect Donald Trump, who has firmly taken Netanyahu’s side.

Trump tweeted his backing for Israel earlier Wednesday, to which Netanyahu responded on Twitter: “President-elect Trump, thank you for your warm friendship and your clear-cut support for Israel!”

Israel’s government was enraged after the U.S. abstained from voting on the U.N. Security Council resolution last week that called Israeli settlements in the West Bank and east Jerusalem a violation of international law. Netanyahu accused the U.S. of colluding with the Palestinians and helping draft the resolution.

The U.S. has vehemently denied those charges. Kerry insisted the U.S. “did not draft or originate” the resolution.

Almost immediately after Kerry’s speech, Netanyahu posted to his Facebook page a 2008 image of Obama’s visit to Israel alongside two captions: “2008: Presidential candidate Barack Obama at the Western Wall; 2016: UN calls the Western Wall ‘occupied Palestinian territory.’”

“Seriously?” Netanyahu wrote.

