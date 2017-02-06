Fans of “Stranger Things” will have to wait until Halloween for the hit Netflix show to return.

The streaming service used the Super Bowl to announce the return of “Stranger Things.”

Last summer’s 1980s-set science-fiction hit for the streaming service will return for a second season on Halloween later this year.

Netflix previewed the season in a trailer that debuted during Sunday night’s Super Bowl. It opened with what looked like an eighties-era TV commercial before showing a montage of scenes from season two.

“Stranger Things” earned high praise from critics for its first season and received a Golden Globe nomination for best drama series. Winona Ryder was also nominated for a Globe for her turn as Joyce Byers.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.