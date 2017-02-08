Netflix Inc.’s supernatural drama and newest internet watercooler sensation “The OA” is getting a second season. Variety reported on Wednesday the streaming giant has greenlit Season 2 of the series, eight weeks after its first installment. Netflix quietly dropped the eight-episode series on its platform on Dec. 16. Written and produced by Hollywood duo Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij and executive produced by Brad Pitt’s Plan B Entertainment, “The OA” followed the story of a young blind woman you returns to her hometown after being missing for seven years, and with her eyesight restored. The show takes viewers through her traumatic and supernatural story while questioning faith and truth. There are no details on what the second season might be about. Netflix announced Wednesday Season 5 of its acclaimed series “Orange is the New Black” will premiere June 9. Shares of Netflix are up more than 73% in the trailing 12-month period, while the S&P 500 Index is up nearly 24%.

