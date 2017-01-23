Netflix took a close look at the process of making food with series like “Chef’s Table” and “Cooked.” Now, the streaming service is doing the same thing with a show all about designing.

“Abstract: The Art of Design” will be available on Netflix on in February, but attendees at the Sundance Film Festival got a sneak peek at the series on Saturday.

Producer Morgan Neville raved about the out-of-the-box series.

“I think it is surprising,” he said of the show. “Netflix was amazing to give us enough money to do a show. I don’t think there is anybody else on the planet that would have paid for a show like this … Nobody has ever done a show about design, which is amazing.”

The series features some of the top designers from every area of the field. For example, Nike shoe designer Tinker Hatfield appears in the series.

“I think the world is changing, and I think young people are changing and I think everything is moving quicker,” Hatfield explained. “… and I think I am going to have to work a little harder to not fall off the back of what is going on in the world and to be relevant… It’s hard to predict how design is going to change but you just know it is. You just have to be ready.”

For Neville, “design is everything.”

“… It’s your hat; it’s your shoes; it’s your phone … Having done this series, I am so much more aware of the fact we live in a world that has been designed for us … and I think the more we pay attention to those design decisions the better decisions we can make about the world we want to live in.”

“Abstract: The Art of Design” will be available on Netflix on Feb. 10.

