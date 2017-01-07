The Brooklyn Nets had the option to waive guard Spencer Dinwiddie on Saturday in order to escape from his non-guaranteed contract. The Nets elected to keep Dinwiddie, as the roster sits at 15.

In December, the Brooklyn Nets signed guard Spencer Dinwiddie to a partially guaranteed contract. Saturday was the final day that NBA teams could waive players in Dinwiddie’s situation, on non guaranteed contracts, if a team wanted to rid themselves of the contract.

In the Nets’ case, they could have waived Dinwiddie to save money on his contract. However, the Nets decided not to waive Dinwiddie, according to Brian Lewis of the New York Post, meaning Brooklyn will keep their roster at 15 players.

The decision, as Lewis notes, is valuable for both sides. The Nets keep a guard who has the potential to develop into a solid player, and Dinwiddie himself will net $1 million by sticking on the roster.

Dinwiddie joined the Nets amidst plenty of turnover at the point guard position. When Dinwiddie was signed, Jeremy Lin was still out with his first hamstring injury. In the time since signing Dinwiddie, Lin has once again injured his hamstring.

When Dinwiddie signed, the Nets waived Yogi Ferrell in the corresponding roster move. Now, a month later, the Nets are sticking with Dinwiddie over Ferrell, who is currently playing for the Long Island Nets in the D-League.

The Nets would have had options, had they elected to waive Dinwiddie, but ultimately Brooklyn decided that he is too valuable to waive, especially considering the current point guard depth.

In 23 games with the Nets, Dinwiddie is averaging 5.5 points and 1.8 assists per game, in 15.6 minutes per game.

The depth at point guard without Lin is thin. For the most part, Isaiah Whitehead has been the starter. However, Dinwiddie got his first start with the Nets on Friday night, against Cleveland.

By keeping Dinwiddie, the Nets retain an athletic guard with potential, who is gaining familiarity in Brooklyn’s system.

