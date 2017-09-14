Nevada campaign urges women not to use pot while pregnant

The state of Nevada is preparing a public information campaign to address the use of marijuana by pregnant women and highlight the potential harm the drug can do to a fetus.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports public service TV and radio advertisements will be airing in December in response to research that shows more pregnant woman are using pot.

STUDY PROMPTS CALL TO EXAMINE FLU VACCINE AND MISCARRIAGE

A federal study last year found that marijuana use by pregnant women in the U.S. increased from 2.4 percent in 2002 to 3.9 percent in 2014.

In 2015, before Nevada legalized marijuana for adult use, self-reported data from women indicated that 5.5 percent used the drug during pregnancy.

Dr. John DiMuro, Nevada’s chief health officer, said more recent reports from hospitals suggest more expectant mothers are using marijuana.